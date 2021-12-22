Open ‘happiness centres’ in campus, teachers must contribute to growth of universities: UP Governor

Highlighting that students these days are better in embracing technology than the teachers, the Governor said, “Why don’t teachers take help from such students in technology and include them in committees?”

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel during the 86th convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University encouraged students to act confidently and believe in positive thinking. She also stressed on “happiness centres” at universities and colleges and also asked teachers to discuss the problems faced by students for a better future.

Patel also expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of education, fake degrees and pendency of degrees for the last 3-4 years. She also criticized the teachers who are working in the university for the last 30 years and are not showing any interest in the upliftment of the university and its students.

She said, “The students should be filled with self-confidence and believe in positive thinking. They should not believe in negative thinking and work honestly. Even teachers should also visit these centres and discuss with the students,” while addressing the teachers, students and other attendants at the convocation for the 2019-20 academic session.

Besides, she also advocated more transparency in appointments and promotions in interest of students.

“There are faculty members who have been at universities for last 30 years but have no attachment with the institutions they teach at. Most of the colleges are lagging behind in rankings and accreditation, including that by NAAC,” said the governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities. She was also critical of delay in awarding of degrees and other problems faced by university students.

Highlighting that students these days are better in embracing technology than the teachers, the Governor said, “Why don’t teachers take help from such students in technology and include them in committees?”

The Governor stressed on the cleaning of Yamuna River and asked the university administration and others to visit the ghats once in a month to clean the area and plant saplings, so that a good message can be given to the tourists visiting the city.