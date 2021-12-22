  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Open ‘happiness centres’ in campus, teachers must contribute to growth of universities: UP Governor

    Highlighting that students these days are better in embracing technology than the teachers, the Governor said, “Why don’t teachers take help from such students in technology and include them in committees?”

    Open happiness centres in campus, teachers must contribute to growth of universities: UP Governor-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 1:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel during the 86th convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University encouraged students to act confidently and believe in positive thinking. She also stressed on “happiness centres” at universities and colleges and also asked teachers to discuss the problems faced by students for a better future.

    Patel also expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of education, fake degrees and pendency of degrees for the last 3-4 years. She also criticized the teachers who are working in the university for the last 30 years and are not showing any interest in the upliftment of the university and its students.

    She said, “The students should be filled with self-confidence and believe in positive thinking. They should not believe in negative thinking and work honestly. Even teachers should also visit these centres and discuss with the students,” while addressing the teachers, students and other attendants at the convocation for the 2019-20 academic session.

    Also read: Smriti Irani speaks on new marriage bill, says 'it's a decisive step; as a democracy, we are 75 years late'

    Besides, she also advocated more transparency in appointments and promotions in interest of students.

    “There are faculty members who have been at universities for last 30 years but have no attachment with the institutions they teach at. Most of the colleges are lagging behind in rankings and accreditation, including that by NAAC,” said the governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities. She was also critical of delay in awarding of degrees and other problems faced by university students.

    Highlighting that students these days are better in embracing technology than the teachers, the Governor said, “Why don’t teachers take help from such students in technology and include them in committees?”

    The Governor stressed on the cleaning of Yamuna River and asked the university administration and others to visit the ghats once in a month to clean the area and plant saplings, so that a good message can be given to the tourists visiting the city.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Two earthquakes of 3.1, 3.3 magnitude hit Chikkaballapura, near Bengaluru; no damage, normal life unaffected-dnm

    Two earthquakes of 3.1, 3.3 magnitude hit Chikkaballapura, near Bengaluru; no damage, normal life unaffected

    Omicron in India PM Modi expected to chair crucial meeting on Thursday gcw

    Omicron in India: PM Modi expected to chair crucial meeting on Thursday

    Want to know how parliamentarians behave in Lok Sabha You can watch live via mobile app gcw

    Want to know how parliamentarians behave in Lok Sabha? You can watch live via mobile app

    Government to probe Priyanka Gandhi's claim on children's Instagram hacking

    Government to probe Priyanka Gandhi's claim on children's Instagram hacking

    Railway engineer chops up vintage steam engine for scrap in Bihar's Purnea

    Railway engineer chops up vintage steam engine for scrap in Bihar's Purnea

    Recent Stories

    Multi million divorce settlements ever Dubai ruler latest in the list gcw

    Multi-million divorce settlements ever: Dubai ruler latest in the list

    Meet Sridevi's look-alike, Dipali Choudhary; she looks uncannily like the late actress RCB

    Meet Sridevi's look-alike, Dipali Choudhary; she looks uncannily like the late actress (WATCH)

    Two earthquakes of 3.1, 3.3 magnitude hit Chikkaballapura, near Bengaluru; no damage, normal life unaffected-dnm

    Two earthquakes of 3.1, 3.3 magnitude hit Chikkaballapura, near Bengaluru; no damage, normal life unaffected

    Australian Open 2022: Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic's participation hangs in the balance-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic's participation hangs in the balance

    The Matrix Resurrections audience review: Packed with nostalgia, here's how fans have reacted to movie SCJ

    The Matrix Resurrections audience review: Packed with nostalgia, here's how fans have reacted to movie

    Recent Videos

    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season christmas new year

    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season

    Video Icon
    Weight Loss tips Fruits that are just right for your journey diet nutrition

    Weight Loss Tips: Fruits that are just right for your journey

    Video Icon
    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters-ycb

    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallana-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon