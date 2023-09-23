Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    One Nation One Election: First panel meet decides to invite parties for their suggestions

    A high-level committee, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, convened to explore the feasibility of simultaneous elections in India. The committee aims to gather input from various political stakeholders and the Law Commission of India to make recommendations on conducting synchronized elections at all levels.

    One Nation One Election: First panel meet decides to invite parties for their suggestions
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 5:48 PM IST

    The recently constituted high-level committee, tasked with examining the feasibility of simultaneous elections in India and providing recommendations, convened its first meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. The committee meeting, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former 15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Dr Subhash C Kashyap, and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari. Senior Advocate Harish Salve participated virtually, while Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha, was absent.

    During the meeting, the committee outlined its working modalities and decided to invite recognized national political parties, state-level political parties in power, parliamentary representatives from various political parties, and other recognized regional political parties to provide their suggestions and viewpoints on the feasibility of simultaneous elections across the country. Additionally, the Law Commission of India will also be invited to contribute its suggestions and viewpoints on this matter.

    The government had established the eight-member committee on September 2, with a mandate to examine and propose recommendations for conducting elections at all levels simultaneously. This includes national, state, and local body elections, with a focus on establishing a framework and timeline for such synchronized elections.

    It is worth noting that until 1967, India conducted simultaneous elections across the country, with four elections held concurrently. This practice was interrupted when some state assemblies were dissolved prematurely in 1968-69, and the Lok Sabha was dissolved a year ahead of schedule in 1970, marking a departure from historical norms. Simultaneous elections had been part of the BJP's manifesto for the 2014 elections.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 5:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video 2 Delhi men beat store employees over delay in iPhone 15 delivery WATCH gcw

    Viral video: 2 Delhi men beat store employees over delay in iPhone 15 delivery (WATCH)

    Karnataka Ex CM BSY and Bommai detained during Cauvery protests in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka Ex CM BSY and Bommai detained during Cauvery protests in Bengaluru

    DUSU polls results ABVP NSUI counting of votes winners updates gcw

    DUSU polls: ABVP wins three seats, NSUI bags Vice President post

    Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26 against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu vkp

    Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26 against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muslim leaders quit JDS over alliance with BJP vkp

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muslim leaders quit JDS over alliance with BJP

    Recent Stories

    International Day of Rabbits 2023: Day, history and significance ATG EAI

    International Day of Rabbits 2023: Day, history and significance

    Health Wellness: 5 astonishing benefits of consuming healthy Green Juice daily in Mornings vma eai

    Health Wellness: 5 astonishing benefits of consuming healthy Green Juice daily in Mornings

    Viral video 2 Delhi men beat store employees over delay in iPhone 15 delivery WATCH gcw

    Viral video: 2 Delhi men beat store employees over delay in iPhone 15 delivery (WATCH)

    Body Wellness: 5 unexpected benefits of eating Ghee daily on Health vma eai

    Body Wellness: 5 unexpected benefits of eating Ghee daily on Health

    7Dal to Tandoori Chicken-7 Indian dinner items for health heart RBA EAI

    Dal to Tandoori Chicken-7 Indian dinner items for health heart

    Recent Videos

    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon