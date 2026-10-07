A massive fire at the Leamak Company's chocolate production plant in Ahmedabad resulted in one death. Firefighters from multiple stations battled the blaze for three hours, and cooling operations are currently underway at the facility.

Fire Incident at Leamak Company Plant

One person died after a massive fire broke out at the Leamak Company plant located on the Bavla-Ahmedabad Road, fire department officials said here on Saturday.

According to officials, the blaze reportedly originated on the third floor of the facility, where chocolate production is carried out.

Emergency Response and Control

Upon receiving information, fire tenders from Sanand, Bavla, and Ahmedabad were rushed to the site to douse the flames. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours using continuous water jets before successfully bringing it under control.

"One person has been confirmed dead in the incident," a fire department official said.

Cooling operations are currently underway at the premises to prevent any possibility of reignition. Further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.

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