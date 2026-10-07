BJP National President Nitin Nabin celebrated a Diwali-Milan at the party headquarters, personally interacting with and gifting staff, emphasizing that every worker is an integral member of the BJP family.

BJP President Hosts Diwali Celebration for Staff

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin participated in a Diwali-Milan at the party's central office in New Delhi. On the occasion, he interacted warmly with all the staff members, extended his heartfelt Diwali wishes, and personally presented them with Diwali gifts and sweets.

Addressing the gathering, Nabin stated that every individual working at the BJP office is not merely an employee, but an integral and inseparable part of the BJP family. Appreciating their contributions, he remarked, "It is through your tireless hard work and dedication that this party continues to move forward. For us, the party itself is our family, and we are all members of this one large family."

Appreciation and Vision for the Organization

He acknowledged their excellent contributions to the organization's work over the past period and expressed the party's sincere appreciation for their dedicated service. He assured all the staff members that the Bharatiya Janata Party stands firmly with every single member of its headquarters family.

The BJP President noted that the entire nation is immersed in a festive atmosphere. "Following a suggestion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I felt it would be wonderful for us all to come together on the occasion of Diwali. It has always been my wish that this office remains vibrant and energetic—and it can only truly be vibrant when there are smiles on your faces."

Strengthening Bonds with Party Workers

Nabin emphasized that, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the goal is to further strengthen bonds with every party worker. Highlighting the steps taken to make the organization more accessible and dynamic, he noted that new mechanisms for regular dialogue between office-bearers and party workers have significantly boosted the morale of the workforce. He appreciated the extra effort and contribution of the office family in ensuring the smooth functioning of this system.

"Once again, I extend my best wishes to you and your entire family, and I wish you good health, happiness, peace, and prosperity," he concluded.

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