On PM face query, Mallirarjun Kharge says Congress President polls first

    First Published Oct 12, 2022, 7:52 PM IST

    Congress leader and party presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday drew a reference to Bakrid and Muharram when asked about the 2024 Prime Ministerial face during his campaign for the election to party president's post in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

    Mallikarjun Kharge, who is contesting against party colleague Shashi Tharoor for the top post in party, said there is a saying "Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge (if we survive Bakrid, we'll dance in Muharram)".

    Speaking to reporters, if he or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the PM face for the next Lok Sabha election, Kharge said, "First, let these elections get over and let me become president, then we'll see."

    Earlier, the 80-year-old Congress leader said he decided to enter the fray for the top post after members of the Gandhi family refused to contest the poll and he wanted to strengthen the party. The contest is set to take place on October 17 in every state capital through a secret ballot.

    "I decided to contest the election to strengthen the Congress and to save its ideology," Kharge said, adding he was meeting more than 9,000 members of his party across the country and seeking their support.

    The Congress Presidential candidate also dismissed speculations that the party interim president had suggested his name for the election.

    "Sonia Gandhi suggesting my name for the president position is all a rumour, I have never said this. She has clearly stated that anyone from the Gandhi family will neither be a part of the election nor support any candidate," Kharge said.

    "Someone has spread this rumour to defame the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi and me. She has clearly stated that she will not participate in the party elections nor will she come in support of any candidate," Kharge said.

    Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry has also hit out at allegations of "uneven playing field" raised by Tharoor. "Absolutely false. If someone draws our attention to any wrongdoing, we'll rectify it," Mistry said.

