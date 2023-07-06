Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On July 7, PM Modi will unveil 2.8 km six-lane tunnel in Chhattisgarh; Here's why it is special

    The development of dedicated infrastructure to ensure the safe passage and preservation of wildlife, in conjunction with the construction of National Highways/Expressways, has become a regular aspect of highway development in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

    On July 7, PM Modi to unveil 2.8 km six-lane tunnel in Chhattigarh; Here's why it is special
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chhattisgarh on 7 July will see him lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor. A key component in the development of these National Highway projects is a six-lane tunnel of 2.8 Km in length with 27 animal passes and 17 monkey canopies provided for unrestricted wildlife movement in the Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary area.

    According to sources, this aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision to minimise the impact of highway development on wildlife.

    Sources further said that under Prime Minister Modi, the development of such dedicated infrastructure for the safe passage of wildlife and their habitation, along with the development of National Highways/Expressways is a frequent feature of highway development in India. 

    To cite an instance, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, whose foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in December 2021, will have Asia’s largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement. 

    Other examples of dedicated infrastructure include:

    * An 11.6 km elevated corridor with 4 underpasses, a 360-metre tunnel and sound and light barrier on all structures on the Ganeshpur-Dehradun NH-72A.

    * The Ramban-Banihal tunnel will have six tunnels with a combined length of 2.967 km.

    * The Bangalore-Vijayawada stretch will have a 3.75 km tunnel and 2.5 km of viaducts and underpasses.

    * The Gwalior-Shivpuri project has an elevated corridor and underpasses in the 5.5 km stretch passing through the wildlife sanctuary.

    Take a look at some other projects:

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Pinarayi govt plans legal action against governor, seeks Advocate General's advice anr

    Pinarayi govt plans legal action against governor, seeks Advocate General's advice

    Ahead of Parliament monsoon session, Centre calls for all-party meeting on July 19 AJR

    Ahead of Parliament monsoon session, Centre calls for all-party meeting on July 19

    People wont forgive': Sharad Pawar supporters take Baahubali jab at rival Ajit Pawar camp AJR

    'People won't forgive': Sharad Pawar supporters take Baahubali jab at rival Ajit Pawar camp

    Dharwad: 80 percent rain shortage sees wild animals targeting crops vkp

    Dharwad: 80 percent rain shortage sees wild animals targeting crops

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN-477 6 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket HERE

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN-477 6 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket HERE

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G Reasons why you should buy this smartphone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Reasons why you should buy this smartphone

    Pinarayi govt plans legal action against governor, seeks Advocate General's advice anr

    Pinarayi govt plans legal action against governor, seeks Advocate General's advice

    Ahead of Parliament monsoon session, Centre calls for all-party meeting on July 19 AJR

    Ahead of Parliament monsoon session, Centre calls for all-party meeting on July 19

    Monsoon Rain: 7 places to avoid during rainy season in India RBA EAI

    Monsoon Rain: 7 places to avoid during rainy season in India

    cricket Ashes 2023: Australian skipper, Pat Cummins dismisses Jonny Bairstow stumping controversy (WATCH) osf

    Ashes 2023: Australian skipper, Pat Cummins dismisses Jonny Bairstow stumping controversy (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon