Omkar Adi Ganesh Temple in Daraganj gets majestic makeover for Mahakumbh 2025

Tirtharaj Prayagraj, one of the oldest cities rooted in Sanatan faith, is home to numerous temples of ancient and profound significance, as described in Vedic literature and Puranas. Among these, the Omkar Adi Ganesh Temple in Daraganj stands out for its unique historical and mythological significance. According to ancient beliefs, Lord Ganesh first took his idol form here on the banks of the Ganga, earning the title of Adi Ganesh, the "First Ganesh."

It is believed that after worshiping and seeking blessings from Adi Ganesh, all tasks begin without obstacles. While the exact antiquity of the idol remains unknown, historical records indicate that Raja Todarmal renovated the temple in 1585 AD. As part of the Maha Kumbh-2025 preparations, the temple is being rejuvenated and beautified under the stewardship of CM Yogi, further enhancing its spiritual and historical significance.

Tirtharaj Prayagraj is revered as the yajna sthal of Lord Brahma, the creator. According to mythology, Brahma performed the first yajna of creation in Prayagraj, giving the region its name. The legend states that on the banks of the Ganga, Omkar, the unified form of the Tridev—Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh—manifested as Adi Ganesha. After worshiping Adi Ganesha, Brahma performed ten Ashvamedha Yagyas on this land, leading to the naming of the Ganga bank as Dashashwamedh Ghat and the idol of Lord Ganesha as Adi Omkar Shri Ganesha.

The temple priest, Sudhanshu Agarwal, shares that the Ganesh Ank of Kalyan magazine mentions that in the early days of ‘Adi Kalpa,’ Omkar incarnated as Ganesha. The creation of the universe commenced only after his initial worship.

He further explains that according to the Shiv Mahapuran, even Lord Shiva worshipped Adi Ganesha before vanquishing Tripurasur. In the form of Adi Ganesha, both aspects of Lord Ganesha—Vidhanharta (remover of obstacles) and Vinayak (the benevolent one)—are worshipped, embodying his eternal significance.

The temple priest, Sudhanshu Agarwal, shared that the exact antiquity of the Ganesha idol installed in the temple remains unclear. However, records preserved by his ancestors indicate that the temple was renovated in 1585 AD by Raja Todarmal, one of Emperor Akbar’s Navratnas. During the 16th century, while overseeing the construction of Akbar's palace, Raja Todarmal reinstalled the idol of Shri Adi Ganesha on the banks of the Ganga and undertook the temple's renovation.

Sudhanshu ji further explained that Shri Adi Ganesha is especially worshipped on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh. It is believed that any task initiated after worshiping Adi Ganesha is completed without obstacles. Devotees from far and wide visit the temple for special prayers, particularly to offer gratitude when their wishes are fulfilled.

In preparation for Maha Kumbh 2025, the Shri Adi Ganesha Temple is undergoing painting and beautification work under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ensuring the temple's grandeur matches the significance of this sacred event.

