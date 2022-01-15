  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Omicron infected people during last week of December 2021, indicates community transmission: Study

    According to the study, about 60.9 per cent of COVID-19 infected patients had a community spread.

    Omicron infected people during last week of December 2021 indicates community transmission Study gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to a study conducted by the Department of Clinical Virology, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi, most COVID-19 Omicron variant infected patients during the last week of December 2021 had no travel history, indicating that there was eventual community transmission. According to the study, respiratory specimens from all RT-PCR validated positive patients collected between November 25 and December 23, 2021, in five districts of Delhi, were submitted to whole-genome sequencing. According to the report, detailed demographic and clinical data were also gathered, and as a consequence, they explored the establishment of local and familial clusters, as well as eventual community transmission.

    According to the study, about 60.9 per cent of COVID-19 infected patients had a community spread. It said of the 264 instances discovered during this study period, 68.9% were identified as Delta variant and its sub-lineages, whereas 31.06 per cent were Omicron variant as the major sub-lineage. According to the study, most Omicron patients were asymptomatic and did not necessitate hospitalisation. "A total of 72 patients (87.8 per cent) were completely immunised. Around 39.1% had a history of travel or interactions, whereas 60.9 % demonstrated community transmission," it was added.

    Also Read | Peak of 3rd wave has arrived in national capital, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

    The study found a significant increase in the daily development of Omicron cases with its predominance in the population, which ranged from 1.8% to 54%. According to the study's interpretation, it is one of the first in India to provide evidence of community transmission of Omicron of coronavirus infection with significantly increased breakthrough infections, lower hospitalisation rates, and a lower rate of symptomatic infections among individuals with high seropositivity against SARS-CoV-2 infections.

    Also Read | India records 2,68,833 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 16.66%

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 Congress releases list of 86 seats Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress releases list of 86 seats, Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East

    PM Modi says start ups backbone of new India Jan 16 to be celebrated as National Start up Day gcw

    PM Modi says start-ups backbone of new India, Jan 16 to be celebrated as 'National Start-up Day'

    Viral video: Man threatens UP cop, says post-election either you will leave Sambhal or we will

    Viral video: Man threatens UP cop, says post-election either you will leave Sambhal or we will

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath to contest polls from Gorakhpur gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP releases candidate list for 1st, 2nd phase; Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur

    Peak of 3rd wave has arrived in national capital says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain gcw

    Peak of 3rd wave has arrived in national capital, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

    Recent Stories

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Shikhar Dhawan's blaze to Mohammad Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Dhawan's blaze to Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event

    Indian Army Day: Vicky Kaushal to Mohanlal to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs pay tribute to the soldiers RCB

    Indian Army Day: Vicky Kaushal to Mohanlal to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs pay tribute to the soldiers

    Google mandates weekly COVID tests for people entering US offices gcw

    Google mandates weekly COVID-19 tests for people entering US offices

    Punjab Election 2022 Congress releases list of 86 seats Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress releases list of 86 seats, Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer still in ICU, will be under observation for 10 more days RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer still in ICU, will be under observation for 10 more days

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    Army Day 2022 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Army Day 2022: 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 60): FC Goa holds fort against NorthEast United in a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 60): FC Goa holds fort against NorthEast United in a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon