J&K CM Omar Abdullah advocates for the single largest party to form the government in Tamil Nadu, suggesting Vijay be given a chance. He also rebuffs the BJP's 'Eknath Shinde' threat in J&K, affirming the unity of National Conference MLAs.

Abdullah on Tamil Nadu Govt Formation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that if there is an election in Tamil Nadu, the single largest party should be given a chance to form the government. Citing judicial interpretations, He said there should be no scope for President's Rule and that the single largest party must be allowed to form the government. Referring to actor-turned-public figure Vijay, Abdullah added that he should be invited to form the government if he can prove his majority in the Assembly, failing which he would be expected to resign.

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Speaking to Reporters, Abdullah said, "If we go by the Supreme Court's directives, there should be no President's rule. There are so many cases in which the Supreme Court has clearly said that after the elections, the single largest party should be invited to form the government. Vijay should be given a chance to form the government. If he can prove his numbers in the assembly, then he will stay; otherwise he will have to resign."

No 'Eknath Shinde' in NC: Omar Abdullah

Reacting to remarks made by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly defended his government and criticised the BJP, saying the opposition is trying to destabilise the elected government.

Responding to Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma's remark that an "Eknath Shinde" could emerge from within the National Conference too, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said there is no threat to his party as all NC MLAs remain united. "This shows you the BJP's intentions... The Leader of the Opposition is restless to become the Chief Minister. I will just say this to him: There is no Eknath Shinde in the National Conference; the National Conference's MLAs are with it. The cabinet expansion is stalled because we haven't been granted statehood, not because of any fear... The Leader of Opposition here and his party engage in the politics of blackmail," said CM.

TVK Coalition Short of Majority

Meanwhile, the TVK-led potential coalition still falls five short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107, and along with the Congress, the alliance has 112 members, just 5 short of a majority. (ANI)