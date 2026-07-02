Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a two-day orientation programme for newly elected West Bengal MLAs in Kolkata on July 3. Dignitaries like Suvendu Adhikari and Kiren Rijiju will attend the event to train MLAs on legislative procedures.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a two-day Orientation Programme for newly elected members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on July 3 in Kolkata, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a release. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee and others will be present in the inaugural session. West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose will deliver the welcome address, and the State's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shankar Ghosh will deliver the vote of thanks.

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Programme Agenda and Technical Sessions

As per the release, during the two day Orientation Programme, a series of technical sessions have been designed to cover key aspects of legislative work, including 'How to be an Effective Legislator; Customs, Conventions and Etiquettes for Members'; 'Executive Accountability through Questions and other Procedural Devices in Legislatures'; 'Committee System in Indian Parliament'; 'Legislative Process including Private Members' Bills'; 'Financial Business and Budgetary Process in Parliament'; 'Parliamentary Privileges and Ethics'; and the 'National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA)'.

The sessions will be chaired and addressed by Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, MPs, constitutional experts and senior parliamentary practitioners from across the country.

The programme is expected to facilitate the exchange of ideas and best practices while enhancing participants' understanding of legislative procedures, parliamentary institutions and democratic governance.

Valedictory Session Details

The event will conclude on July 4 with the valedictory address of West Bengal Governor RN Ravi. The session will be addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose.

About the Organisers and Programme's Aim

The programme is being organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat, in collaboration with the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It seeks to familiarise newly elected MLAs with various aspects of parliamentary and legislative functioning, including committee systems, financial oversight, parliamentary privileges and emerging digital initiatives in legislatures. It will also provide a platform for interaction and exchange of experiences among legislators, Presiding Officers and parliamentary experts, the Secretariat said. (ANI)