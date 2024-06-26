Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Om Birla re-elected as Lok Sabha speaker for historic second time, PM Modi congratulates him

    Om Birla secures second consecutive term as Lok Sabha Speaker; PM Modi congratulates him. Traditionally, the post sees consensus, but a historic election unfolded with Birla (BJP) against K Suresh (Congress), the first since 1946. Election arose as NDA couldn't meet the INDIA bloc's Deputy Speaker demand. Modi proposed Birla today at 11 a.m.; implications for Lok Sabha's future are significant.

    Om Birla re-elected as Lok Sabha speaker for historic second time, PM Modi congratulates him vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    Om Birla has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Birla on this occasion.

    Traditionally, the Speaker's post is filled through consensus between ruling and opposition parties. However, breaking from this norm, a historic election took place as Om Birla of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced off against K Suresh from the Congress. This marks the first such election for the position since 1946.

    The decision to hold elections came after the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was unable to meet the demands of the opposition INDIA bloc regarding the Deputy Speaker's appointment. As a result, both Om Birla and K Suresh put forth their candidacies, setting the stage for an unprecedented contest.

    Today, on the third day of the Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed Om Birla's name for Speaker of the Lok Sabha at 11 a.m.

    The Opposition had initially agreed to support Om Birla as the government-backed candidate under the condition that the Deputy Speaker would be from the INDIA bloc. However, the failure to reach an agreement led to the contest between Birla and Suresh.

    Om Birla's re-election holds significant implications for the functioning of the Lok Sabha in the coming years, as he continues to navigate the responsibilities of ensuring parliamentary decorum and fairness in debates and decisions.

    Stay tuned as the parliamentary session unfolds with further updates on this historic election and its aftermath.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBI formally arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with excise policy case

    BREAKING: CBI formally arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with excise policy case

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-100 June 26 2024: Here is the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore Check anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-100 June 26 2024: Who will first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Railways told to pay over Rs 1 lakh to Delhi woman whose luggage was stolen during travel gcw

    Railways told to pay over Rs 1 lakh to Delhi woman whose luggage was stolen during travel

    India issues advisory for citizens in violence-hit Kenya anr

    India issues advisory for citizens in violence-hit Kenya

    'Malabar State' row: CPM slams Samastha leader Musthafa Mundupara controversial remark on dividing Kerala amid plus one seat crisis anr

    'Malabar State' row: CPM slams Samastha leader's controversial remark on dividing Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 26 2024: Price of 8 gm gold again drops; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 26: Price of 8 gm gold again drops; Check

    CBI formally arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with excise policy case

    BREAKING: CBI formally arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with excise policy case

    DK Shivakumar would not have been MLA if I had contested 1989 elections: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    DK Shivakumar would not have been MLA if I had contested 1989 elections: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    Why did Malaika Arora skip Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash? RBA

    Why did Malaika Arora skip Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash?

    Suresh Gopi Birthday: 7 best movies of Union Minister RBA EAI

    Suresh Gopi Birthday: 7 best movies of Union Minister

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon