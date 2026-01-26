Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated Bharat Parv at the Red Fort, calling it a vibrant expression of India's soul. He said the festival embodies constitutional values, fosters unity, and supports the vision of a self-reliant India.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated Bharat Parv at the historic Red Fort today. Marking the occasion of Republic Day, he described the festival as a vibrant expression of India's soul--a place where culture, democracy, creativity, and unity converge.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Embodying Constitutional Values and Unity

The Speaker underscored that Bharat Parv is not merely a cultural event but a powerful reminder of the constitutional values binding the nation. Bharat Parv embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India, he stressed.

Recalling the significance of Republic Day, Birla noted that India's strength is anchored in its Constitution--specifically in the pillars of democracy, justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. He observed that Bharat Parv serves as a bridge between these ideals and the public, making constitutional values accessible through tradition and shared celebration. By showcasing art, craft, food, and music, the festival offers a tangible experience of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, reinforcing the idea that democracy flourishes when citizens are connected to their heritage and one another.

Fostering Youth Engagement and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Highlighting the role of Bharat Parv in fostering citizen participation, especially among the youth, Birla said that by engaging with culture, young Indians reconnect with their roots while shaping a future grounded in national values and innovation.

He noted that festivals like Bharat Parv boost tourism, strengthen local economies and support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by generating livelihoods through handicrafts, handlooms and local cuisine. Culture, he said, is not only identity -- it is also an opportunity.

A Mosaic of India's Plural Identity

He stressed that Bharat Parv's defining strength lies in its inclusivity. Birla hoped that the visitors to the festival would witness the grandeur of Republic Day celebration, stirring performances by defence forces, cultural expressions from every region of the country, vibrant handicraft and handloom markets, a pan-India food court, and live folk art performances. Together, these elements create a colourful mosaic of India's plural identity -- showcasing how diversity is not a challenge, but the country's greatest strength, noted Birla.

Honouring Custodians of Culture and Security

The Speaker paid tribute to artists, folk performers, musicians and artisans, acknowledging them as the custodians of India's living traditions and pillars of India's cultural and moral strength. Their work, he emphasised, is not just creative expression but a transmission of knowledge, values and skills across generations. Bharat Parv provides them a platform of dignity, recognition and livelihood.

He also saluted the Armed Forces, whose disciplined performances reflect the values of service, sacrifice and patriotism. When culture and security share the same stage, he observed, national confidence and collective resolve are strengthened.

Red Fort: A Stage for India's Cultural Confidence

He described the venue - the Red Fort - as more than a historic monument reflecting India's collective memory. It was from this very place, the dreams of freedom once took shape; today, it stands as a platform where India's cultural confidence is on a proud display. The convergence of history and modernity at the Red Fort, he said, inspires the nation to move forward while remaining deeply rooted in its civilisational ethos.

A Shared Commitment to Heritage

The Speaker called upon citizens to protect and promote India's cultural heritage. Preservation, he stressed, is not solely a governmental duty but a shared societal commitment -- one that Bharat Parv powerfully reinforces.

Expressing gratitude to the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, State Governments, partner institutions, artists, volunteers and all stakeholders, he expressed confidence that Bharat Parv would offer a memorable experience to visitors from India and across the world.

Concluding his address, the Speaker remarked that Bharat Parv is an experience that connects, inspires and instils pride. He urged citizens to carry its spirit throughout the year -- by supporting local art, honouring artisans, preserving languages and traditions, and living democratic values in everyday life.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of India and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)