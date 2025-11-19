Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces a major plan to redevelop Old Delhi, vowing to restore its heritage. The Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) will be reconstituted with heritage experts to revive the Walled City and improve civic amenities.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has affirmed that her government is fully committed to the beautification and planned redevelopment of Old Delhi (the Walled City). She said the Delhi Government is undertaking serious efforts to restore the historical and cultural heritage of the area. To achieve this, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) will soon be reconstituted so that Old Delhi's traditional character can be revived and local residents and traders receive improved civic amenities, according to an official release. The Chief Minister added that the government is formulating major plans for the holistic development of the old city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

High-Level Meeting on Walled City's Redevelopment

A high-level meeting on this issue was chaired by the Chief Minister today at the Delhi Secretariat. Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, and senior officials from SRDC, PWD, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Delhi Police attended the meeting. It was unanimously agreed that the redevelopment and revitalisation of the Walled City is urgently required. Due to the gross negligence of the previous government, the condition of the area has deteriorated significantly, with challenges in the historic Chandni Chowk market continuing to intensify.

Key Recommendations for Revitalisation

During the meeting, MP Praveen Khandelwal noted that the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation has become largely inactive, as the previous government did not prioritise the development of Old Delhi through it. He recommended the reconstitution of SRDC and proposed the inclusion of experts in heritage and history alongside government officials. He also suggested that the name of SRDC be changed.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood emphasised the need to involve companies specialising in heritage conservation to ensure that the Walled City's traditional character is restored. He said commercial activities should be entirely restricted within heritage structures in Old Delhi, and construction activities must be halted to preserve the original look of the Chandni Chowk market.

CM Outlines Government's Action Plan

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the government is determined to restore the pride and cultural identity of the Walled City, and detailed plans are already underway. She pointed out that development in Chandni Chowk has been hampered because the area falls under the jurisdiction of three different government agencies, resulting in repeated delays.

She said the SRDC will be reconstituted soon, and development work in the Walled City will be undertaken through the revamped corporation, which will include qualified heritage conservation experts. The Chief Minister also emphasised the government's commitment to improving facilities in the Chandni Chowk market, which attracts lakhs of visitors daily for shopping and tourism.

Immediate Improvements for Chandni Chowk

She directed officials to expedite improvement works in the area. She was informed about the shortage of women's toilets in the market and instructed the concerned department to immediately construct Pink Toilets to address the issue.