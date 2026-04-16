BJD President Naveen Patnaik urged all Odisha MPs to oppose the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, arguing that it penalises states for successful population control, which would lead to a reduction in Odisha's representation in the Lok Sabha.

Former Chief Minister of Odisha and the President of Biju Janata Dal, Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday urged state MPs to oppose the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, "both inside and outside the Parliament," arguing that the states that controlled the population are being "penalised."

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In a post on X, Patnaik noted that the bill could "undermine the interests of the state" and said that if implemented, Odisha's share in the Lok Sabha would reduce from 3.9 to 3.4%, recognising it as a significant loss.

'A Huge Loss for Odisha'

"Appeal all MPs of Odisha, irrespective of party affiliation, to raise your voice both inside and outside the Parliament against the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill as it could undermine Odisha's dignity, representation, and long-term interests. Let us stand united in protecting the interests of our state while continuing to support genuine and equitable reforms," he wrote. "The Bill if implemented, will reduce Odisha's share in Lok Sabha from 3.9% to 3.4%, making us amongst the top 6 states losing their share. A 0.5% share loss is a huge loss given our minuscule 3.9% representation today. A relative reduction in Odisha's voice in the Lok Sabha would weaken our ability to advocate for state-specific needs, from disaster management to tribal welfare and regional development. This is not merely a political issue--it is about preserving the federal spirit enshrined in our Constitution," he added.

Supports Women's Reservation, Questions Delimitation Linkage

Further, Patnaik clarified that the BJD "wholeheartedly supports" the 106th Constitution Amendment Bill in 2023 with regard to Women's reservation, describing his family's rigorous efforts for pioneering women's reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions. BJD "wholeheartedly supports the principle of women's empowerment and greater representation of women in Legislative bodies. The idea of reserving seats for women in Parliament and the State Assemblies is both progressive and necessary. I have been a personal champion of it, as has been my father Late Biju Patnaik. He pioneered the reservation for women in Panchayat Raj Institutions and I took it forward further with your support. The Biju Janata Dal whole-heartedly supported the 106th Constitution Amendment Bill in 2023 with regard to Women's reservation (the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam)," he noted.

Patnaik argued that the states which significantly controlled population are being penalised with the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill. He pointed out that the reduction in seats in Lok Sabha could skew the "allocation of central resources and policy attention." "However, the current 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, as proposed, raises serious concerns that go beyond its stated objective. The proposed linkage between women's reservation and the delimitation process, which is expected to follow the next Census, has far-reaching implications. States like Odisha, which have made significant strides in population control and human development are being penalised. A disproportionate increase in Lok Sabha seats in more populous states could skew the allocation of central resources and policy attention. This may adversely impact Odisha's share in national development priorities, fiscal transfers, and infrastructure investments," he pointed.

'Bill Steals the Political Representation Future of People of Odisha'

The BJD Chief reflected on Odisha's contributions to the Centre's revenue, expressing disappointment at the denial of special status. He further emphasised the significance of representation of the state in the Parliament and asserted that it will take it "to the people of Odisha" if the BJD's concerns are trampled. "Odisha has been a large contributor to the revenue of the Government and yet has always received discriminatory treatment including the denial of a special status. Our development needs are unique given the composition of our population. For the people of #Odisha, representation in Parliament is not just about numbers--it is about identity, pride, and the assurance that our unique history, language, and aspirations are heard at the highest levels. Any move that diminishes our presence in the national discourse can create a sense of degradation among our people. The Bill steals the political representation future of people of Odisha. We cannot let it happen under our watch when people of Odisha have voted you to protect their economic and political future through the Parliament. Biju Janata Dal is prepared to take it to the people of Odisha if our legitimate concerns and demands are trampled by the majority voice of other states," Patnaik noted.

Appeal all MPs of #Odisha, irrespective of party affiliation, to raise your voice both inside and outside the Parliament against the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill as it could undermine Odisha’s dignity, representation, and long-term interests. Let us stand united in… pic.twitter.com/R3kp90YzgQ — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 16, 2026

Bills Introduced in Lok Sabha

His post comes amid an ongoing special sitting of Parliament, conveyed by the government till April 18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. for taking into consideration and passing of the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in as much as these are dependent upon the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026".

The three bills, the Constitution (131st) Amendment Bill, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha today after a division of votes over its introduction.

Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal introduces the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026 while the Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha. (ANI)