In Odisha, a man killed in a land dispute had his body carried on a bicycle, sparking outrage. One person was arrested. Separately in UP, a man was accused of killing four family members with an axe over a land and jewellery dispute.

The body of a person, who died after being allegedly attacked by relatives violently over a family dispute in Balasore, was transported on a bicycle, leading to local outrage. The police have said that one person has been apprehended in the matter so far, while the search for the others is ongoing.

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According to police, the case stems from a prolonged land dispute between the accused and the deceased. Calling the incident concerning, the police said that an "all-out effort" is being made to conduct a thorough probe and serve justice to the family of the deceased.

Speaking with ANI, Additional SP Debajyoti Dash said, "A case has actually been registered at the Khaira Police Station... In this connection, one accused has been apprehended, and there was a prolonged land dispute between the accused party and the deceased party... Out of that dispute, the incident happened, and the case is under investigation... we are taking all possible steps to apprehend the other accused persons... Senior officials visited the spot. Our SP, senior officers of the district, are very much concerned about the incident, and all possible steps have been taken to prevent any type of law and order situation and to give the right direction to the process of investigation. We are making an all-out effort to give justice to the family of the deceased."

Further details are awaited.

Man Kills 4 Family Members in UP Over Land Dispute

In a separate incident, a man was accused of killing four members of his own family following a dispute over land and jewellery in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, officials said last month.

According to police, the incident took place around midnight in Basantpur Udal village under Rupaidiha police station limits.ASP (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari said that Gurudev, son of Badlu Verma and a resident of the village, submitted a written complaint stating that his younger brother, Nirankar, in a fit of rage over a land and jewellery dispute, attacked and killed their parents, grandmother, and sister with an axe.

"Gurudev, son of Badlu Verma, resident of Basantpur Udal village, Police Station Rupaidiha, gave a written report to the Inspector in Charge, Rupaidiha, that on March 1 at around 12 o'clock in the night, upon hearing a noise, he came out of his room and saw that his younger brother, Nirankar, in a fit of rage, while arguing with his father over not paying him for the land and jewellery sold, had hit his mother, father, grandmother and sister with an axe, seriously injuring them, and killing them," Tiwari said.

ASP Tiwari said that Nirankar also attacked Gurudev with an axe, while his son Azad witnessed the incident. Villagers intervened, and Nirankar seriously injured himself by hitting his head with a brick several times.

"He also attacked the plaintiff's head with an axe with the intention of killing him. The plaintiff's son, Azad, was also present at the scene of the incident. When the plaintiff raised an alarm, villagers also came. Meanwhile, Nirankar hit his head several times with a brick, seriously injuring himself," Tiwari said.

The accused was immediately taken into custody at the scene, police said.

According to the officials, the deceased have been identified as Badlu Ram (60), his wife Sanju Devi (approximately 56), their daughter Parvati (approximately 42), and Sitala (around 80), wife of Ram Feran. Their bodies have been sent to the District Hospital in Bahraich for post-mortem examination. (ANI)