A breach in the Gangahar River embankment has caused severe flooding in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, trapping residents and damaging crops. In Chhattisgarh, heavy rains led to the Kharun River overflowing, submerging roads and villages in Raipur and Durg.

Flooding in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

The embankment of the Gangahar River in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has breached near Kunchibania village under Managobindapur Panchayat in Badasahi block. The breach has inundated large stretches of agricultural land, with acres upon acres of farmland reported damaged by the floodwaters. Local residents have been trapped in the rising water. An Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team has launched rescue operations to evacuate those stranded and provide assistance.

This incident forms part of the wider flooding affecting Mayurbhanj, where heavy monsoon rains and swollen rivers have submerged villages across multiple blocks, including Badasahi. Authorities have relocated thousands of people to safer locations, opened relief camps, and deployed ODRAF and fire service teams for ongoing rescue and relief work.

Agricultural losses are significant in the affected low-lying areas, disrupting livelihoods for farming communities.

Chhattisgarh Battles Floods Amid Heavy Rains

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours has led to flood-like conditions in several parts of Chhattisgarh, with rising water levels of the Kharun River causing waterlogging in villages across Raipur and Durg districts. The incessant rainfall has resulted in rivers and water bodies overflowing, affecting normal life in several areas.

The rising level of the Kharun River has submerged roads and caused waterlogging in several riverside villages. The road connecting Raipur to Patan and Durg via Mahadev Ghat has been submerged due to the rising water level, disrupting the movement of commuters. Flood-like conditions have also been reported in Amleshwar and Khudmuda villages of Durg district, where water levels have risen significantly.

Roads in several areas are no longer visible due to water accumulation, while water has entered many houses, causing difficulties for residents. Additionally, the Raipur-Bhilai road via Mahadev Ghat has also been affected due to waterlogging. The strong flow of water across the road has disrupted traffic movement, making commuting difficult for people. The continuous rainfall has increased concerns among residents in low-lying and riverside areas, with several locations witnessing water accumulation and disruption of daily activities. (ANI)