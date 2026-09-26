Jairam Ramesh attacked the Centre over the 2023 EC appointment law, saying it was 'bulldozed' through Parliament. His criticism comes amid opposition allegations over the SIR process, which the Election Commission has since denied.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticised the Centre over the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions and Term of Office) Act, 2023, amid opposition allegations regarding the Election Commission's handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, saying the legislation was passed by "bulldozing" it through Parliament.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions and Term Office) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Dec 12, 2023 and by the Lok Sabha on Dec 21, 2023. This Bill overturned a Supreme Court verdict on the method of appointing the CEC and the ECs. It also gave them full immunity investigation into and prosecution for their decisions taken while in office."

"The entire Opposition had walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Dec 12, 2023, in protest against the Bill. 100 Opposition MPs had been suspended before the Bill passed in the Lok Sabha," he added.

The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions and Term Office) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Dec 12, 2023 and by the Lok Sabha on Dec 21, 2023. This Bill overturned a Supreme Court verdict on the method of appointing the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 26, 2026

"If ever a Bill was bulldozed through with vengeance, it was this. Now we know why," Ramesh said.

The 2023 law governs the appointment of the Election Commissioners through a Selection Committee which consists of the Prime Minister, a Union Cabinet Minister, and Leader of Opposition/leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the process of appointing Election Commissioners, saying, “That is precisely what I said when this bill was introduced in Parliament in 2023–24: if the government itself selects the Chief Election Commissioner in this manner, then their credibility in the eyes of the public will inevitably be called into question.”

“And unfortunately, what I predicted is proving to be true. Because you included the Law Minister and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP)—that creates a 2:1 ratio right there,” he added.

ECI Clarifies Stance on SIR Process

The opposition leaders' criticism came amid criticism by opposition parties following a report in The Indian Express claiming that decisions related to the SIR process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners.

The report stated that "Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections multiple times over decisions and orders issued without their knowledge."

However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday clarified its position on Saturday and said that all decisions related to the schedule of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken with the "unanimous approval of the Commission".

The poll body also said that a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was related to the functioning of an officer on deputation and not any policy matter of the Commission.

In a press note issued after its meeting, the ECI stated that the schedule for the SIR in 12 States and Union Territories was issued on October 27, 2025, while the schedule for 19 States and UTs was issued on May 14, 2026, with the unanimous approval of the Commission.

The Commission further said that the order for the SIR issued on June 24, 2025, covering all States and UTs, beginning with Bihar, followed by West Bengal and 30 other States and UTs, was also approved unanimously by the Commission.