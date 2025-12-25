Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania confirms the Union Home Minister's March 2026 deadline to end Naxalism. He highlighted major successes, including 22 surrenders and the neutralization of six Naxals, including key leader Ganesh Uike.

Odisha Police Commits to March 2026 Deadline

Odisha's Director General of Police (DGP), Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, on Thursday confirmed that the Union Home Minister has set a deadline of March 2026 for all security forces to eradicate Naxalism. DGP Khurania expressed the Odisha police's full commitment to this mission, emphasising recent successes in ongoing operations against Naxal groups in the state. "The Union Home Minister has given a deadline of March 2026 to all security forces to bring Naxalism to an end. Odisha police is dedicated to working towards that. Over the last 3-4 days, Odisha police have achieved great success," Khurania said.

Recent Anti-Naxal Operations Yield Major Successes

The official said that on December 22, 22 Naxals surrendered in the Malkangiri district, surrendering their weapons in a major success for the Odisha police. "On 22 December, 22 Naxals surrendered in the Malkangiri district, along with their weapons. On 24 December, in Kandmal, there was an exchange of fire between SOG and Naxals, in which two Naxals were neutralised. Large quantities of ammunition were recovered. This morning, in a big operation at the border of Kandmal and Ganjam, there was an exchange of fire at multiple places in which 4 Naxals have been neutralised," the DGP said.

Earlier in the morning, in a major breakthrough, a large-scale operation at the border of Kandmal and Ganjam districts led to multiple exchanges of fire. Four Naxals were neutralised in the operation, including Ganesh Uike.

Key Naxal Leader Neutralised

"Head of Odisha's command and a member of the central committee, Ganesh Uikey, has been neutralised. He had a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on him. Some weapons have also been recovered, and the operation is still continuing..." an official added.

Union Home Minister Hails 'Significant Milestone'

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said a significant milestone has been achieved towards making India Naxal-free after six Naxalites were neutralised in a major operation in the Kandhamal district of Odisha.

In a post on X highlighting the development, Shah said the operation marks a major breakthrough in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism and brings Odisha closer to being completely free of Naxalism. "A significant milestone towards Naxal-free Bharat. In a major operation in Kandhamal, Odisha, six Naxalites, including Central Committee Member Ganesh Uike, have been neutralised so far," Shah said.

He added that with this success, Odisha stands at the threshold of eliminating Naxalism entirely. Reiterating the Centre's resolve, the Union Home Minister said the government is determined to eradicate Naxalism from the country. "We are resolved to eliminate Naxalism before March 31, 2026," Shah said.

Shah termed the killing of six Naxalites, including Central Committee Member Ganesh Uike, another major breakthrough in making Odisha completely free from Naxalism. Uike, who carried a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head and was the chief of the banned outfit in Odisha, was neutralised in Kandhamal district in the security forces' operation that started on Wednesday night and concluded on Thursday morning. He was a key leader in the banned CPI (Maoist) and carried a long history of orchestrating attacks against security personnel and civilians. (ANI)