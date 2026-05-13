Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has downsized his convoy by nearly half as a symbolic step to reduce fuel consumption. The move follows PM Modi's appeal amid a fuel crisis. Majhi also urged people to use public transport and minimise private vehicle use.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has downsized his official convoy by nearly half as a symbolic measure to promote fuel conservation amid the ongoing fuel crisis linked to the West Asia crisis.

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CMO Confirms Move, Urges Public Participation

According to the Odisha CMO, the decision was taken following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to save fuel and adopt responsible consumption practices. The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of Odisha to minimise the use of private vehicles and make greater use of public transport in view of the prevailing situation.

"Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi downsized his convoy by nearly half as a symbolic step to reduce fuel consumption following PM Narendra Modi's appeal amid the ongoing fuel crisis linked to the West Asia situation. The CM also urged people of Odisha to minimise the use of private vehicles and make greater use of public transport. He advised citizens to use vehicles only when necessary and avoid unnecessary travel to conserve fuel," the Odisha CMO said in a statement.

The move comes amid growing concerns over fuel supply and rising energy challenges due to tensions in West Asia. The Odisha government said the initiative aims to encourage responsible fuel usage and spread awareness among citizens regarding conservation measures.

PM Modi's Nationwide Appeal for Conservation

Earlier, PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

Reducing Import Dependence

He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment. Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

Shift in Transportation Habits Urged

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)