One elderly woman died and 58 people, including 25 children, fell ill after consuming suspected contaminated 'Dahi Bara' in Odisha's Jajpur district. The victims were hospitalized with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

At least 58 people fell ill, and one elderly woman died after allegedly consuming contaminated Dahi Bara in Jajpur district of Odisha. The incident occurred in a village named 'Pata Pur' under Dasharathpur block, where villagers had eaten 'Dahi Bara' from a roadside vendor on Friday morning, from about 8.30 am to 9.30 am.

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Shortly after consuming the popular snack 'Dahi Bara', several people began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea. Family members immediately rushed them to nearby government hospitals for treatment. However, as their condition did not improve, 52 of them were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Jajpur by ambulance. The affected include both children and adults. According to the CDMO of Jajpur, 25 are children, and 27 are adults. The other 6 are receiving treatment at their village.

Official Response and Investigation

Meanwhile, Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Jajpur MP Dr. Rabindra Kumar Behera visited the hospital, interacted with the patients, and reviewed their health condition. They also held discussions with district administration officials regarding the incident. Health officials have launched an investigation into the suspected food poisoning case. Further details are awaited.

Health Officials Provide Details

Speaking To ANI, Dr. Bijoy Kumar Mishra, CDMO Jajpur, informed that all the patients are now stable. Some people have a mild fever; it will come down afterwards. "I got information from the casualty department as well as from our field staff of Mangalpur CHC that some people of Patpur village are affected with loose motion, pain in the abdomen, and vomiting. There was a history of taking some 'Dahi bara' and some curry yesterday from 8:00 to 11:00 AM, and the symptoms started in the evening for some people and in the night for others," added Kumar.

Patient Recounts Ordeal

A patient, Rudra Narayan Jena, said symptoms started appearing around 12:00 PM as he started vomiting and had diarrhoea. "A Dahi bara vendor came to our village. I ate Dahibara, and other villagers also ate it. Around 12:00 PM, symptoms started appearing. Villagers and I started vomiting and had diarrhoea, a mild fever, and dizziness. We were then admitted here. The Dahi bara vendor is from a nearby village and is known to us. Doctors said it's a case of food poisoning," he said.