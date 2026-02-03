A 23‑year‑old woman was killed in Dehradun’s Paltan Bazaar by a man she had cut ties with. Police arrested the accused within hours. This marks the third alleged murder of a woman in Uttarakhand in just five days.

A 23‑year‑old woman was brutally killed in Dehradun’s busy Paltan Bazaar on Monday morning, highlighting a disturbing spate of crimes against women in Uttarakhand.

SSP Ajai Singh said the incident occurred around 10am as shops were opening. The victim, Gunjan Srivastava, had parked her scooter at her brother‑in‑law’s place and was walking to her workplace when she was attacked. The accused, identified as Akash, struck her on the neck with a cleaver, causing fatal injuries. He fled but was arrested within two hours and later produced before a local court, which sent him to jail.

Police revealed that Srivastava and Akash had been friends for nearly three years, working in different shops in the market. Akash frequently visited her home until her family objected after learning he was married with a child. Both families agreed to end contact, and a letter confirming this was submitted at a police checkpost.

Despite the agreement, Akash allegedly continued to pursue her. On Saturday, Srivastava filed a complaint against him. Police attempted to reach Akash, but his phone was switched off, and he had not been seen at his home or shop since. On Monday, he emerged from hiding and attacked her in what police described as a fit of rage.

Videos of the killing circulated widely on social media. Authorities have warned against sharing such content, stating that strict legal action will be taken against violators.

This incident is the third alleged murder of a woman reported in Uttarakhand within five days. On Thursday, a 17‑year‑old student was found murdered on the outskirts of Dehradun, with her cousin identified as the prime suspect. Two days later, a woman working at AIIMS Rishikesh was allegedly shot dead by her lover at her rented home. The accused in that case was arrested on Monday in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.