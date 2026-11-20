A fan who was blindly in love with a female influencer barged into her Delhi home and created a scene, demanding marriage. The influencer's family attacked him in response, and the young man later died from his injuries.

Delhi (Nov 20) An obsessed fan who used to like every video and post of a social media influencer developed a crazy one-sided love for her. He would constantly drop comments and likes on all her photos and videos. This one-sided obsession got totally out of hand when the fan travelled straight from Chennai to Delhi and broke into her house. He started creating a massive ruckus, demanding that she marry him right then and there. During this chaos, the influencer's family members physically attacked the young man. The seriously injured youth was rushed to the hospital but tragically did not survive. This shocking incident took place in East Delhi.

Engagement Sparks Fan's Fury

Neha Bisht is a well-known influencer with over 6 lakh followers on social media. She stays quite active online. Abhinav, originally from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, fell in love with her just by watching her videos. Working in Chennai, his obsession for Neha, who lives in East Delhi, only kept growing stronger. Meanwhile, Neha got engaged to her partner and shared those engagement photos and videos on her social media handles.

Obsessed Fan Barges into House

Abhinav just couldn't digest the news of Neha's engagement. After gulping down a quarter of liquor, he travelled all the way from Chennai to East Delhi. He directly barged into her house. A few months back, he had even met Neha claiming to be a hardcore fan. But this time, he forced his way in and started a huge drama, shouting that he won't let her belong to anyone else because he loves her.

Neha was terrified by Abhinav's violent outburst. Her parents and other family members quickly gathered around. Some family members then attacked Abhinav. Already heavily drunk, Abhinav collapsed to the floor after a couple of blows. Everyone present continued to thrash him while he was down. They later informed the police. By the time the cops arrived at the scene, Abhinav was critically injured. They rushed him to the hospital for treatment, but the young man died from his severe injuries. A case has now been registered against Neha Bisht's family, including her father and even a neighbour. The police have seized the CCTV footage for further investigation.