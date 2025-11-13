A three-tier security arrangement involving BSF and state police has been established for the Nuapada by-poll counting. Anti-Naxal operations are intensified. The election saw a high voter turnout of over 83% and concluded peacefully.

Three-Tier Security for Nuapada By-Poll Counting

Stressing elaborate arrangements ahead of the counting day for the Nuapad by-poll on November 14, Odisha ADG (Law and Order), Sanjay Kumar said on Thursday that a three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the counting centre. Kumar stated that the arrangement comprises personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Odisha Police, and Nuapada Police. "The by-election concluded peacefully. A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the counting centre. The entire area has also been kept under security arrangements...Near the counting centre, our first ring of security will be of BSF, the second ring is being handled by our Odisha Police personnel, and in the third ring, our Nuapada Police personnel will be stationed..." Kumar told ANI.

He further stated that anti-Naxal operations have been intensified near the Chhattisgarh border and assured that, just like the voting process, the counting will also conclude peacefully. "Anti-Naxal operations have also been intensified near the Chhattisgarh border. Our full effort is to ensure that the counting process concludes peacefully, just like voting concluded," added Kumar.

Peaceful Polling with High Voter Turnout

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer R.S. Gopalan stated that the Nuapada by-polls proceeded smoothly and recorded a healthy voter turnout of over 83%. He further mentioned that no complaints of false voting were registered. "... Preparations are in full swing. We are laying out 14 tables. The counting will start at 8 AM. We have made security arrangements. The police department has done a great job. The counting process will not be telecast. The poll went off very well; we had more than 83% voter turnout. We hope there is no violence tomorrow, although we are prepared for any condition. There were no complaints of false voting registered...," Gopalan told ANI.

By-Elections Across Multiple States

Voting for by-elections was held on Tuesday morning for eight Assembly constituencies across six states and one Union Territory. Voters participated in selecting new representatives in the following areas: Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir; Anta in Rajasthan; Ghatsila in Jharkhand; Jubilee Hills in Telangana; Tarn Taran in Punjab; Dampa in Mizoram; and Nuapada in Odisha. (ANI)