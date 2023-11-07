Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape

    Shajimon George, an expatriate businessman, who invested Rs 25 crores to set up a business in Kottayam, started a protest after the Manjoor panchayat delayed allotting building number.

    NRI entrepreneur who invested crores to set up business in Kerala a victim of red tape anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    Kottayam: While Kerala boasts itself as an industry-friendly state, an expatriate in Kottayam has started a protest against the non-availability of building number for his industrial establishment built under a cost of Rs 25 crores. The expatriate, Shajimon George began protesting on Tuesday morning (Nov 7) in front of the Manjoor panchayat office in Kottayam district. Eventually, the cops arrived and took Shajimon away from the panchayat premises by force. The bed that Shajimon was lying on was also taken away by the cops. Then Shajimon protested by lying down in the middle of the road.

    Also read: Kerala: Contractors who took up Kochi Corporation work struggle as arrears worth crores yet to be cleared

    The panchayat president told Asianet News that the building number was not allotted due to insufficient documents. The panchayat president Komalavally explained that the building number could be given if five more documents were submitted and the panchayat has no enmity towards the entrepreneur Shajimon. 

    Shajimon replied that he would not negotiate with the panchayat and would not stop the fight without the intervention of the court or the ministers. According to him, the president narrowed everything down to these five things after his plight was reported by Asianet News. Shaji also raises the question of why he was given notice after presenting all the above certificates many times. The president reiterated that there are no personal problems with Shaji and that if the strike is withdrawn and the certificates are delivered, all the confusion will be resolved. 

    Shajimon George complained that the panchayat officials were delaying allotting the building number for frivolous reasons as one of the officers was arrested by the Vigilance for asking bribe. Shaji has decided to take a satyagraha in front of the panchayat against bureaucratic policies that are standing in the way despite having invested Rs 25 crore in his own hometown. 

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 2:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported AJR

    Chhattisgarh Polls 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported

    Kerala: Migrant worker's death turns out to be murder in Wayanad; co-worker arrested rkn

    Kerala: Migrant worker's death turns out to be murder in Wayanad; co-worker arrested

    Delhis choking air quality is health 'murder': Supreme Court's stern warning AJR

    Delhi's choking air quality is health 'murder': Supreme Court's stern warning

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Priyanka Gandhi presented with empty bouquet on stage video goes viral WATCH gcw

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi presented with empty bouquet on stage (WATCH)

    Human trafficking, drug dealing surged in Congress rule: PM Modi in poll-bound Chhattisgarh AJR

    'Human trafficking, drug dealing surged in Congress rule': PM Modi in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

    Recent Stories

    From a $47 billion start-up to bankruptcy: WeWork's dramatic decline explained snt

    From a $47 billion start-up to bankruptcy: WeWork's dramatic decline explained

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported AJR

    Chhattisgarh Polls 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported

    football Arsenal vs PGMOL: Fuming Gunners compile list of decisions gone against them; call for better officiating snt

    Arsenal vs PGMOL: Fuming Gunners compile list of decisions gone against them; call for better officiating

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Telengana MLA K. Kavitha calls for urgent action to safeguard Indian women ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Telengana MLA K. Kavitha calls for urgent action to safeguard Indian women

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan finally gets candid about Orhan Awatramani in the popular chat show vma

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan finally gets candid about Orhan Awatramani in the popular chat show

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon