Novaneo Hospital has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for collecting the most cervical cancer screening samples in an eight-hour window. The camp, in collaboration with Delhi Cancer Hospital, screened over 500 women.

In a landmark achievement for preventive healthcare, Novaneo Hospital on Wednesday entered the Guinness Book of World Records by collecting the highest number of cervical cancer (Pap/HPV) screening gut samples within an eight-hour window, underscoring the growing role of hospital-led initiatives in large-scale disease prevention.

Record-Setting Collaborative Camp

The record-setting feat was achieved during a mega carcinoma cervix screening camp organised by Novaneo Hospital and Delhi Cancer Hospital, in collaboration with the All India Terapanth Mahila Mandal, at the Novaneo Hospital campus in Budh Vihar. Between 9 am and 5 pm, medical teams successfully screened over 500 women, marking one of the largest single-day cervical cancer screening efforts conducted by a hospital in the region.

The initiative was aimed at addressing cervical cancer, one of the most common yet preventable cancers among women in India, where late diagnosis often leads to poor outcomes. Alongside sample collection, doctors and healthcare workers provided counselling on risk factors, early warning signs and the critical importance of routine screening. Women requiring follow-up care were guided on the next steps, ensuring continuity beyond the camp.

Medical teams from both hospitals conducted examinations and provided counselling on risk factors, symptoms and the importance of regular screening. Participants were also guided on follow-up care wherever required, reinforcing the message that timely detection remains the most effective tool in improving survival rates and treatment outcomes.

Bridging Gaps in Community Healthcare

The camp underlined the role of hospital-led outreach programmes in bridging gaps between clinical expertise and community healthcare needs. By partnering with the All India Terapanth Mahila Mandal, which has a wide grassroots presence among women, the initiative was able to reach a large and diverse group of beneficiaries in a single day.

Spotlight on Hospital Capabilities

The programme also highlighted the growing clinical capabilities of the participating institutions. Novaneo Hospital has steadily built a reputation for advanced paediatric and neonatal care, anchored by a state-of-the-art 30-bedded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Novaneo Hospital: Advanced Neonatal Care

The NICU is equipped with advanced technology such as SLE 6000 infant ventilators for precise respiratory management, inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) machines critical for treating neonatal respiratory failure, and whole-body cooling systems used in the management of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. These facilities enable the hospital to handle high-risk and critically ill newborns with comprehensive care.

Delhi Cancer Hospital: Accessible Oncology Services

Delhi Cancer Hospital, on the other hand, continues to focus on making oncology services more accessible and patient-friendly. Its 20-bedded oncology daycare unit operates all seven days of the week, ensuring continuity of treatment for cancer patients. With an efficient patient turnaround time of just two to three hours, the facility reduces waiting periods while maintaining quality care. The hospital also offers significant cost advantages, delivering cancer treatment at 40-60 per cent lower costs compared to corporate hospitals.

A Shared Commitment to Preventive Care

The success of the cervical cancer screening camp reflects a shared commitment by Novaneo Hospital and Delhi Cancer Hospital to preventive healthcare and community engagement. Both institutions plan to continue similar outreach initiatives, with the aim of expanding access to early diagnosis and quality medical care across Delhi. (ANI)