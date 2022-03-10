Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Nothing can come in front of bulldozer': Hema Malini's jibe as BJP sweeps UP

    Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, said election sign is a cycle. 

    Nothing can come in front of bulldozer: Hema Malini's jibe as BJP sweeps UP - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has documented an emphatic win in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022, exceeding the pre-poll predictions of achieving well with a majority of 202 in the 403-member Assembly. 

    While reacting to the win, the actor-turned politician Hema Malini said that the party had already understood it would form the government in Uttar Pradesh. She said that they have worked for every developmental aspect of the state, adding that's why the people trust them.

    Mocking its closest rival (Samajwadi Party), Hema Malini, said, "Nothing can come in front of a bulldozer.." adding, "it can finish everything within a minute, be it cycle or anything else." 

    Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party said election sign is a cycle.  

    Following the Election Commission's website, the data shows BJP is leading in 246 seats to the Samajwadi Party's 122. Congress has performed poorly at the polls and is leading in just one seat. While the Bahujan Samaj Party of Mayawati is ahead in two and BJP allies, Apna Dal (Sonelal) is ahead in 11. 

    Along with Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is winning in Uttarakhand and Manipur. Yet, in Goa, it's a tight race between the two parties, Congress and BJP. 

    The celebration has already started in the BJP's Lucknow office with the current data. The photos from UP show BJP workers playing Holi and waving the party flag. 

    Vote counting began at 8 am and will continue until the final results are announced.

    Also Read: ‘Will learn from this’, says Rahul Gandhi after big defeat in polls

    Also Read: Yogi will be Up'Yogi' for BJP, Asianet News poll predicted 7 months back

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: 'Public is winning, hooliganism is losing,' says DyCM Keshav Prasad Maurya

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Five state assembly election results rahul Gandhi reaction to big defeat

    ‘Will learn from this’, says Rahul Gandhi after big defeat in polls

    Punjab Election 2022 Will change country s politics results are massive inquilaab says Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Will change country's politics, results are massive 'inquilaab', says Kejriwal

    UP Elections Results Yogi Adityanath vote Asianet News poll predicted 7 months back

    Yogi will be Up'Yogi' for BJP, Asianet News poll predicted 7 months back

    Goa Election 2022: 'Beginning of honest politics', says Kejriwal as AAP leads two seats ADT

    Goa Election 2022: 'Beginning of honest politics', says Kejriwal as AAP leads two seats

    Punjab Election 2022 Give me one month you will see the difference vows Bhagwant Mann gcw

    Give me one month, you will see the difference, vows Bhagwant Mann

    Recent Stories

    Five state assembly election results rahul Gandhi reaction to big defeat

    ‘Will learn from this’, says Rahul Gandhi after big defeat in polls

    Russia-Ukraine war: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK United Kingdom-ayh

    Russia-Ukraine war: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK

    Punjab Election 2022 Will change country s politics results are massive inquilaab says Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Will change country's politics, results are massive 'inquilaab', says Kejriwal

    UP Elections Results Yogi Adityanath vote Asianet News poll predicted 7 months back

    Yogi will be Up'Yogi' for BJP, Asianet News poll predicted 7 months back

    Goa Election 2022: 'Beginning of honest politics', says Kejriwal as AAP leads two seats ADT

    Goa Election 2022: 'Beginning of honest politics', says Kejriwal as AAP leads two seats

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon