'Nothing can come in front of bulldozer': Hema Malini's jibe as BJP sweeps UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has documented an emphatic win in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022, exceeding the pre-poll predictions of achieving well with a majority of 202 in the 403-member Assembly.

While reacting to the win, the actor-turned politician Hema Malini said that the party had already understood it would form the government in Uttar Pradesh. She said that they have worked for every developmental aspect of the state, adding that's why the people trust them.

Mocking its closest rival (Samajwadi Party), Hema Malini, said, "Nothing can come in front of a bulldozer.." adding, "it can finish everything within a minute, be it cycle or anything else."

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party said election sign is a cycle.

Following the Election Commission's website, the data shows BJP is leading in 246 seats to the Samajwadi Party's 122. Congress has performed poorly at the polls and is leading in just one seat. While the Bahujan Samaj Party of Mayawati is ahead in two and BJP allies, Apna Dal (Sonelal) is ahead in 11.

Along with Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is winning in Uttarakhand and Manipur. Yet, in Goa, it's a tight race between the two parties, Congress and BJP.

The celebration has already started in the BJP's Lucknow office with the current data. The photos from UP show BJP workers playing Holi and waving the party flag.

Vote counting began at 8 am and will continue until the final results are announced.

