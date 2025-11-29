A four-day international organic event, including a Buyer-Seller Meet and Youth Summit, launched in Shillong, Meghalaya. It brings together stakeholders from 22 nations to enhance the global visibility of Northeast India's organic products.

The four-day international programme featuring the APEDA Buyer-Seller Meet, 1st Northeast India Organic Week, and the 4th IFOAM World Organic Youth Summit from November 28 to December 1 was formally inaugurated on Saturday at Courtyard by Marriott, Shillong. Organised by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with MEGNOLIA, APEDA, IFOAM-Organics Asia, and assisted by NERAMAC, the event brought together international buyers, importers, organic experts, and youth delegations from multiple countries, according to a release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Satinder Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, North Eastern Council, Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner & Secretary, Government of Meghalaya; Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA; Shakil P. Ahammed, Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya; Smt. Saloni Verma, Deputy Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, Brenden Hoare, Adviser, IFOAM Jennifer Chang, Executive Director, IFOAM Asia, Shri. Bhaskar Barua, Managing Director NERAMAC, Saswati Bose, General Manager APEDA, Mathew John, President, IFOAM Asia, and Smt. Priyanka Uday, Associate Director, CRISIL.

APEDA's Vision for Northeast's Organic Produce

According to the release, speaking at the inauguration, Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA, highlighted the significance of strengthening the global visibility of Northeast India's organic produce. He said, "The first edition of the Northeast India Organic Meet has brought together stakeholders from 22 countries, demonstrating strong international interest in the region's organic potential. We have collaborated with the State Government, Ministry of Agriculture, NEC and IFOAM Asia, with an aim to amplify the global profile of Meghalaya's organic products." He further added, "Going forward, we aim to make this an annual event, hosted by different Northeast states each year to promote regional organic value chains worldwide. We also encourage farmers, FPOs and stakeholders from Meghalaya to participate in the upcoming BIOFACH, where India is a partner country, to further showcase their produce on a global platform."

Event Aims and Future Plans

The event aims to strengthen global market linkages for organic products from Northeast India, promote sustainable and regenerative agriculture, and foster youth leadership through dialogue and international collaboration. With B2B sessions, cultural programmes, and field visits planned, the event marks a significant milestone in showcasing the organic potential of Meghalaya and the Northeastern Region, the release added. (ANI)