Tourism in North Sikkim normalises with the reopening of Toong-Naga Road, allowing 400 vehicles to Lachung daily. Lachen connectivity will resume in February. Rehabilitation for 125 families affected by the 2023 GLOF is also underway.

North Sikkim on Road to Recovery

Tourism and Road Connectivity

Tourist movement in North Sikkim has returned to normal following the reopening of the Toong-Naga Road, said Nim Tshering Lepcha, Chairman of the Sikkim Welfare Commission and a resident of Naga village. "Tourist flow towards Lachung is running smoothly, with around 400 tourist vehicles visiting the region every day," Lepcha said, adding that road conditions have improved and are allowing safe and uninterrupted travel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He further stated that work is underway to restore connectivity to Lachen. "The Border Roads Organisation is constructing a bridge over the Taram Chu River, and it is expected to be completed by the first week of February. Once the bridge is ready, tourist movement towards Lachen will also be reopened," Lepcha said.

Rehabilitation of Displaced Families

On rehabilitation measures, Lepcha said that families affected by last year's disaster will be relocated. "A total of 125 families from Rel, Naga and Toong wards will be shifted to Upper Bojoghari in Gangtok. Land parchas will be distributed on February 8, after which construction of permanent houses will begin," he said.

Background: The October 2023 GLOF

The Toong-Naga region was among the worst-hit areas during the October 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), which led to flooding along the Teesta basin. The disaster damaged roads, bridges and settlements across North Sikkim.

Subsequent landslides further affected the Toong-Naga road, cutting off connectivity and displacing several families. After months of restoration work by the state government and central agencies, the reopening of the Toong-Naga Road marks a major step towards normalcy, revival of tourism, and rehabilitation of affected residents in North Sikkim.

Disaster Management Award Honours Key Contributors

Meanwhile, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) in the institutional category and Lieutenant Colonel Seeta Ashok Shelke of the Indian Army in the individual category have been selected for the prestigious Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2026 for their outstanding contribution to disaster management.

Shelke is awarded the honour for leading large-scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Kerala's Wayanad district during the 2024 floods and landslides. She coordinated with civil authorities and local leaders to ensure rapid evacuation, relief distribution, and restoration of essential services.

Instituted by the Central government, the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar is an annual award that recognises exemplary and selfless service by individuals and institutions in the field of disaster management. The award is announced every year on January 23, marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.