Workers protesting for a salary increase in Noida's Hosiery Complex turned violent, allegedly vandalising properties and torching a car. Heavy police were deployed. The DM had earlier held meetings on workers' rights and appealed for peace.

Protest Over Wages Turns Violent

The workers from Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida have been protesting while demanding increased wages. The protest turned violent with the protesters allegedly vandalising vehicles and properties, pelting stones during an altercation with the police.

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A large number of workers of a company had gathered in protest on Monday, pressing their demands for a salary increase. A car was also torched amid the protest. Heavy police deployment was made at the protest site to bring the situation under control.

Authorities Intervene, Appeal for Calm

Meeting Held on Workers' Rights

On Sunday, the District Magistrate of Noida, Medha Roopam, held a meeting with Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner of the state to discuss protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, and workplace safety.

"An important meeting was held in the Noida Authority to maintain industrial peace, in which the Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner, UP, participated virtually and discussed topics including the protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, weekly holidays, and workplace safety," the DM wrote on X.

DM Urges Workers to Maintain Peace

Ahead of the protests, the DM had also appealed to the workers to maintain peace and harmony. She asked the workers not to pay attention to rumours.

Sharing a video, DM Medha Roopam wrote, "Appeal from the District Magistrate to the workers. All worker brothers and sisters, please reach your workplace peacefully and carry out your work, and cooperate in maintaining harmony and law and order in the district. Do not pay attention to rumours. For workers' assistance, Control Room Numbers: 120-2978231, 120-2978232, 120-2978862, 120-2978702."

Further details on the incident are awaited.