Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Noida International Airport in Jewar, the second for the Delhi-NCR region. It aims to ease congestion at Delhi's IGI Airport and drive economic growth. Commercial flights will begin in May 2026, starting with domestic routes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Noida International Airport in Jewar, marking a major milestone for India’s aviation sector and a significant boost for connectivity in the Delhi-NCR region. Positioned as the second international airport serving the region after Delhi’s IGI Airport, the project is expected to ease congestion, enhance passenger convenience, and drive economic growth across western Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas.

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Flights to Begin in May, Phased Rollout Planned

While the airport has been formally inaugurated, commercial flight operations will begin from May 2026, after final approvals and operational preparations are completed. The rollout will be phased, starting with domestic routes before gradually expanding to international destinations later in the year.

In the initial phase, the airport is designed to handle around 12 million passengers annually. Several major airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express, are expected to operate flights, connecting key Indian cities. The focus will be on high-demand domestic routes before scaling up operations.

Also Read: Noida Airport to act as a major catalyst for NCR infra, real estate

Capacity, Connectivity and Economic Boost

Built with a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, the airport features a modern terminal equipped with advanced passenger facilities. Over time, capacity is expected to expand significantly, with long-term plans aiming to handle up to 70 million passengers annually.

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport is designed as a multi-modal transport hub with strong road and rail connectivity. It is expected to reduce pressure on Delhi’s IGI Airport while improving accessibility for millions across the region.

Beyond passenger services, the airport will also function as a major cargo hub, boosting logistics, trade, and industrial growth. The project is likely to generate employment opportunities and support regional development, making it a key infrastructure addition to India’s rapidly growing aviation network.

Also Watch: PM Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of Noida International Airport at Jewar