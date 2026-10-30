A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after the duo allegedly fell from the balcony of their apartment in Mahagun Mywoods Society in Greater Noida West, police said on Friday.

A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after the duo allegedly fell from the balcony of their apartment in Mahagun Mywoods Society in Greater Noida West, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Randeep Patra (40) and his son, Aarav (11). Following the incident, both were rushed to a nearby hospital in an emergency, where doctors declared them dead.

According to the Bisrakh Police, the man's wife told police that Randeep and Aarav had gone to the balcony to pluck flowers for Pooja when the incident occurred. They allegedly lost their balance while using a ladder and fell from the balcony.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal fall are being examined. Further investigation is underway, police said.