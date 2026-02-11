Congress submitted a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, signed by 118 MPs, alleging partisan conduct. The discussion is expected on March 9, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session. TMC's support is conditional.

The discussion on the motion to remove the Speaker is likely to take place on March 9, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat sources.

The Congress on Tuesday submitted the no-confidence motion notice against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "At 1:14 pm today, we submitted a motion for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker under rule 94C rules and procedures."

A total of 118 MPs have signed the notice of no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, Congress sources said.

Reasons Cited for the No-Confidence Motion

According to sources, Opposition MPs alleged "blatantly partisan" conduct and that leaders of opposition parties were not allowed to speak.

Sources said the notice of motion of no-confidence cited four incidents against the Speaker, including the Opposition's allegation that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir to discuss the 2020 standoff against China. Sources added that the Opposition MPs also flagged the suspension of eight MPs, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "objectionable and personalised attacks" against former Prime Ministers and Speaker Om Birla's statement, where he said he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House to prevent any unpleasant incident, after receiving information that some Congress MPs could come to the PM's seat and "resort to an unprecedented incident".

Trinamool Congress's Position

However, the Trinamool Congress asked the Congress to submit an appeal to Speaker Om Birla before moving a no-confidence motion against him, Abhishek Banerjee said on Tuesday.

TMC said that the party will sign on the no-confidence motion if the Speaker does not act on the Opposition's appeal within two to three days. (ANI)