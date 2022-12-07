Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No plans to hold SSC exams only in Hindi language': Government to Rajya Sabha

    Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said that the government has no plans to conduct Staff Selection Commission examinations only in Hindi. Mishra also ruled out making Hindi mandatory in all central government offices and institutions.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 4:49 PM IST

    The government has no plans to conduct Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations only in Hindi, said Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. 

    Mishra also ruled out making Hindi mandatory in all central government offices and institutions, claiming that the question does not arise.

    While responding to the written question on Wednesday, he said, "There is no proposal to conduct SSC examinations only in Hindi."  

    According to Mishra, the National Education Policy (2020) envisions more programmes in higher education, using the mother tongue or local language as a medium of instruction and/or offering programmes bilingually to increase access and Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) and to promote the strength, usage, and vibrancy of all Indian languages.

    According to the minister, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are major central government recruiting agencies, and the preliminary examinations conducted by the two commissions consist of multiple-choice objective-type questions in Hindi and English, with the candidate ticking the appropriate answer.

    Mishra said that the UPSC conducts examinations or recruitment tests to select candidates for various Group 'A' and Group 'B' services or posts following the Rules of Examination and Recruitment Rules as framed and notified by the relevant Ministry or Department, including the medium of language.

    However, except for language and literature papers, candidates in the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) examination can write their answers in any regional language.

    He added that the SSC usually conducts examinations in Hindi and English. However, Paper II of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination is conducted in all of the languages listed in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Arpita Mukherjee denies involvement in West Bengal SSC exam, says ‘money kept without my knowledge’

    Also Read: Who is Dr P Narayana, the Narayana Group owner arrested for exam paper leak

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 4:49 PM IST
