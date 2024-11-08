‘No male tailors or gym trainers...': Uttar Pradesh women commission proposes new safety measures

The Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission has proposed new safety measures for women, including female-only staff in gyms, yoga centers, and clothing stores. These proposals aim to enhance women's safety in public spaces and businesses, following discussions on improving security measures.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 1:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission has suggested a set of improved standards to be put into effect in order to protect women in the state, given the increase in crimes against women in the nation. According to the documents made public, the state women's commission suggested the rules, which forbid males from instructing women in yoga or the gym or from having male tailors measure them.

The measures to enhance women’s safety were discussed in a meeting held on October 28 in Lucknow, where commission members explored various initiatives aimed at improving security for women. To improve women's security in public and commercial settings, the panel has also recommended recruiting women to work in women's apparel businesses and stationing them on school buses.

Here's a list of proposals suggested: 

  • The women's gym/yoga facility ought to have a female trainer. It is necessary to verify the gym.
  • The candidate should present identification documents, such as an election or Aadhaar card, and keep a copy of them secure when they visit the women's gym/yoga facility.
  • The women's gym/yoga center must have both a DVR and operational CCTV system.
  • Having a female instructor or security guard on the school bus is required.
  • A female dance instructor and operational CCTV, as well as a DVR, are required at drama art centers.
  • It is mandatory to have a female tailor and working CCTV for taking measurements of clothes in the boutique centers.
  • The coaching centers must have operational CCTV, restrooms, etc.
  • In stores that sell clothing for women, etc., a female staff is required.

“The discussions are preliminary. Feasibility of these proposals is yet to be decided. Once approved, these proposals will be submitted to the govt to draft a policy for ground-level implementation,” the report has quoted Maneesha Ahlawat, a member of the commission as saying.

However, local enterprises have been instructed by Shamli district probation officer Hamid Hussain to start implementing new safety regulations, which include hiring female instructors or trainers for women's gyms, theater centers, and yoga centers, as well as setting up CCTV systems with DVR capability for surveillance.

