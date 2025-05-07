India's NSA Ajit Doval briefed international counterparts on the measured response to the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing India's restraint but readiness to retaliate if Pakistan escalates.

According to an official, India's National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval has briefed his counterparts, including officials from China, on the actions taken in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The NSA emphasized that India's approach was measured, non-escalatory, and restrained, with no intention of escalating the situation. However, India is prepared to retaliate resolutely if Pakistan decides to escalate.

"NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate," the official said.

The NSA also established contact with several key international counterparts to brief them on the situation and India's response. This included Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Wang Yi, Member of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of PRC, and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to French President. These diplomatic efforts aimed to keep the international community informed and prevent any miscommunication that could lead to further escalation.

India has launched strikes against Pakistan through 'Operation Sindoor', retaliating for a deadly terrorist attack on April 22 that killed over two dozen civilians, mostly Hindu tourists, in the disputed Kashmir region. This escalation is the latest in a decades-long conflict over Kashmir, a scenic valley in the Himalayas wedged between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The strikes, which occurred two weeks after the attack, resulted in at least eight fatalities, according to Pakistani officials. Pakistan has vowed to respond, but has not specified when or how.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack, citing opposition to Indian policies. India accused Pakistan-based terrorists of being behind the attack, with evidence pointing to operatives in Muzaffarabad and Karachi, a claim that Pakistan has repeatedly denied.

The attack led to widespread international condemnation, with US President Donald Trump expressing solidarity with India. The Indian government vowed to take strong action against those responsible, with Prime Minister Modi stating that they would face "unimaginable consequences."

The situation remains volatile, with both India and Pakistan on high alert.