Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No-confidence motion: PM Modi to reply in Lok Sabha today day after Rahul Gandhi's attack on Centre

    During his initial address, Rahul Gandhi launched scathing attack on the Central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), focusing on the Manipur violence. His impassioned Lok Sabha speech alleged that the essence of India had been brutally extinguished in Manipur.

    No confidence motion: PM Modi to reply in Lok Sabha today day after Rahul Gandhi's attack on Centre AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha on Thursday (August 10) regarding the no-confidence motion that the Opposition has presented in the Lower House of Parliament. This motion, proposed by the Opposition, seeks to corner the Modi government regarding concerns related to Manipur.

    The motion was accepted by the Lok Sabha Speaker and was the subject of debate on Tuesday. While the ruling National Democratic Alliance faces this no-confidence motion, its majority remains comfortable, rendering it less of a threat. This isn't the first time the Alliance has encountered such a motion, as a similar motion was put forward by the Telugu Desam Party in 2018.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stops to check man who fell off scooter (WATCH)

    PM Modi's forthcoming speech follows closely after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Parliament on the same motion.

    During his initial address, Rahul Gandhi launched scathing attack on the Central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), focusing on the Manipur violence. His impassioned Lok Sabha speech alleged that the essence of India had been brutally extinguished in Manipur.

    Gandhi's fervent statement in the Lok Sabha further asserted, "You are igniting conflagration throughout the nation. After Manipur, it's now Haryana. Your intentions seem to engulf the entire nation in flames." This came as part of his discourse in the no-confidence vote discussion in the Lok Sabha.

    Rahul Gandhi gives 'flying kiss' before leaving Parliament; Smriti Irani slams 'misogyny', BJP complains

    On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi launched a vehement assault on the BJP government, accusing them of a grave transgression. He declared that what transpired in Manipur amounted to the "murder" of India itself. Gandhi's critique went beyond Manipur's confines, contending that the essence of the nation had been obliterated in the process.

    The Congress leader asserted that the political maneuverings were not confined to the fate of Manipur but extended to a demise that resonated with the entire nation, asserting, "Their politics has not only extinguished Manipur; it has extinguished India within Manipur."

    Subsequently, Amit Shah took the podium, turning his focus to Manipur and delving into matters encompassing terrorism in Kashmir and the spread of Naxalism in central India. Addressing the ongoing debate over the Opposition's motion of no-confidence against the Central government in the Lok Sabha, the Union Home Minister shared insights on the dynamics of Chief Ministers' cooperation with the Centre, emphasizing that a change in leadership only transpired when cooperation ceased.

    Shifting the discourse, Shah commented on Article 370, labeling it a "mistake" arising from the policies of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He attributed the rectification of this situation to PM Modi's initiatives upon assuming office at the Centre.

    Rahul Gandhi kicks off no-confidence motion speech with 'Adani' jab, tells BJP 'dariye math'

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live Aug 10 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Tanur custodial death case handed over to CBI

    Domestic production of electronic goods doubled to Rs 8.25 lakh crore: Centre

    Domestic production of electronic goods doubled to Rs 8.25 lakh crore: Centre

    7.49 lakh people, 1 number: CAG red-flags discrepancies In Ayushman Bharat scheme

    7.49 lakh people, 1 number: CAG red-flags discrepancies in Ayushman Bharat scheme

    Great news for Indian students; France will give 5-year Schengen visa

    Great news for Indian students; France will give 5-year Schengen visa

    Why Indian Army chief's presence at British Sovereign Parade is historic

    Why Indian Army chief's presence at British Sovereign Parade is historic

    Recent Stories

    Jailer LEAKED: Rajinikanth's film out for FREE download on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Tamilblasters and other torrent sites RBA

    Jailer LEAKED: Rajinikanth's film out for FREE download onTamilrockers, Filmyzilla, other torrent sites

    Pakistan President Alvi dissolves Parliament: What's next for crisis-hit country AJR

    Pakistan President Alvi dissolves Parliament: What's next for crisis-hit country

    Jailer REVIEW from USA and Canada: Is Rajinikanth, Nelson Dlipkumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

    Jailer REVIEW from USA, Canada: Is Rajinikanth, Nelson Dlipkumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

    Made In Heaven season 2: When and where to watch Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur's popular web series? RBA

    Made In Heaven season 2: When and where to watch Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur's popular web series?

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 10: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 10: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon