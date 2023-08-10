No-confidence motion: PM Modi to reply in Lok Sabha today day after Rahul Gandhi's attack on Centre

During his initial address, Rahul Gandhi launched scathing attack on the Central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), focusing on the Manipur violence. His impassioned Lok Sabha speech alleged that the essence of India had been brutally extinguished in Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha on Thursday (August 10) regarding the no-confidence motion that the Opposition has presented in the Lower House of Parliament. This motion, proposed by the Opposition, seeks to corner the Modi government regarding concerns related to Manipur.

The motion was accepted by the Lok Sabha Speaker and was the subject of debate on Tuesday. While the ruling National Democratic Alliance faces this no-confidence motion, its majority remains comfortable, rendering it less of a threat. This isn't the first time the Alliance has encountered such a motion, as a similar motion was put forward by the Telugu Desam Party in 2018.

PM Modi's forthcoming speech follows closely after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Parliament on the same motion.

Gandhi's fervent statement in the Lok Sabha further asserted, "You are igniting conflagration throughout the nation. After Manipur, it's now Haryana. Your intentions seem to engulf the entire nation in flames." This came as part of his discourse in the no-confidence vote discussion in the Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi launched a vehement assault on the BJP government, accusing them of a grave transgression. He declared that what transpired in Manipur amounted to the "murder" of India itself. Gandhi's critique went beyond Manipur's confines, contending that the essence of the nation had been obliterated in the process.

The Congress leader asserted that the political maneuverings were not confined to the fate of Manipur but extended to a demise that resonated with the entire nation, asserting, "Their politics has not only extinguished Manipur; it has extinguished India within Manipur."

Subsequently, Amit Shah took the podium, turning his focus to Manipur and delving into matters encompassing terrorism in Kashmir and the spread of Naxalism in central India. Addressing the ongoing debate over the Opposition's motion of no-confidence against the Central government in the Lok Sabha, the Union Home Minister shared insights on the dynamics of Chief Ministers' cooperation with the Centre, emphasizing that a change in leadership only transpired when cooperation ceased.

Shifting the discourse, Shah commented on Article 370, labeling it a "mistake" arising from the policies of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He attributed the rectification of this situation to PM Modi's initiatives upon assuming office at the Centre.

