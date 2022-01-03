  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NMA chairman Tarun Vijay meets Kerala Guv Arif Khan at Adi Sankara birthplace

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan set an example in humility by helping friend Tarun Vijay's wheelchair upto his vehicle.

    NMA chairman Tarun Vijay meets Kerala Guv Arif Khan at Adi Sankara birthplace-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kochi, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 8:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kochi: National Monuments Authority (NMA) chairman Tarun Vijay met the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday and discussed matters regarding the declaration of the birthplace of Adi Sankara as a sacred space and monument of national importance.

    The Governor assured all help and lauded the efforts of the NMA regarding giving due importance to the birthplace of India’s one of the greatest seers and rejuvenator of the civilisational moors. 

    Tarun Vijay said that he had visited the place two days before and he shall prepare a detailed report on the significance of Adi Sankara's birthplace, that dates back to early 8th CE. It was re-discovered in the last century by the then Shankaracharya of Shrangeri Peetham, established by Adi Sankara. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Adi Sankara at Kedarnath temple region. 

    Governor Arif Khan also set an example in humility and personal friendship when a wheel chaired Tarun Vijay, recuperating after a leg injury, was escorted till his vehicle by him, helping drive his wheelchair himself.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 8:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai-Goa cruise ship turns COVID hotspot, 66 passengers onboard test positive-dnm

    Mumbai-Goa cruise ship turns COVID hotspot, 66 passengers onboard test positive

    Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj denied bail by Raipur court for derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi-dnm

    Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj denied bail by Raipur court for derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Kejriwal promises Rs 1 cr Samman Rashi to kin of soldiers killed in line of duty-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Kejriwal promises Rs 1 cr ‘Samman Rashi’ to kin of soldiers killed in line of duty

    Pakistan invites India to SAARC summit, India denies receiving official invite - ADT

    Pakistan invites India to SAARC summit, India denies receiving official invite

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, doesn't even know how to sit in a temple-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, ‘doesn't even know how to sit in a temple’

    Recent Stories

    Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out SCJ

    Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Netizens unhappy as Indians bundled out for 202-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Netizens unhappy as Indians bundled out for 202

    Kajol Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa trolled; 'How did she get so fair?', some call her 'stunning' RCB

    Kajol, Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa trolled; 'How did she get so fair?', some call her 'stunning'

    Mumbai-Goa cruise ship turns COVID hotspot, 66 passengers onboard test positive-dnm

    Mumbai-Goa cruise ship turns COVID hotspot, 66 passengers onboard test positive

    Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj denied bail by Raipur court for derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi-dnm

    Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj denied bail by Raipur court for derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon