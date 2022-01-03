NMA chairman Tarun Vijay meets Kerala Guv Arif Khan at Adi Sankara birthplace

Kochi: National Monuments Authority (NMA) chairman Tarun Vijay met the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday and discussed matters regarding the declaration of the birthplace of Adi Sankara as a sacred space and monument of national importance.

The Governor assured all help and lauded the efforts of the NMA regarding giving due importance to the birthplace of India’s one of the greatest seers and rejuvenator of the civilisational moors.

Tarun Vijay said that he had visited the place two days before and he shall prepare a detailed report on the significance of Adi Sankara's birthplace, that dates back to early 8th CE. It was re-discovered in the last century by the then Shankaracharya of Shrangeri Peetham, established by Adi Sankara. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Adi Sankara at Kedarnath temple region.

Governor Arif Khan also set an example in humility and personal friendship when a wheel chaired Tarun Vijay, recuperating after a leg injury, was escorted till his vehicle by him, helping drive his wheelchair himself.