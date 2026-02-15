Union Minister Nityanand Rai led the 'Shiv Baarat' on Mahashivratri in Hajipur by driving a bullock cart. He reflected on his 35-year tradition as 'Gadiwan', recalling how locals once used his photo when he was jailed, and prayed for PM Modi's vision.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday participated in Mahashivratri at Hajipur, Vaishali District and led the 'Shiv Baarat'. He drove a bullock cart, as the 'Gadiwan' (charioteer) of Lord Shiva's palanquin, which left from the historic Shiv Temple Pataleshwar Nath.

A 35-Year-Old Tradition of Faith

Speaking to ANI, MoS Home Nityanand Rai prayed for the well-being of all devotees, and reflected on his long-time tradition of participating in the Shiv Baarat as a "charioteer." "Today is the sacred festival of Mahashivratri. I pray to Mahadev that he blesses the devotees with welfare... This tradition has been ongoing for years, and Shiv Baraat begins at Baba Parameshwar Nath Temple. I, too, have participated in this Shiv Baraat as a charioteer for the past 35 years. It is a matter of good fortune for me to uphold this tradition," the MoS said. "I bow before the people of Hajipur. In the past 35 years, there was even a year when, due to a political vendetta, I was sent to jail. At that time, the people here placed my photograph on this chariot (Gadiwan)and carried out the Shiv Baraat, but they did not allow anyone else to sit on it. This is Lord Mahadev's grace upon me that even during my time in prison, they did not permit anyone else to become the charioteer for Shiv Barat on Mahashivratri," he added.

Prayers for a 'Vishwaguru' India

MoS Home Rai further said that he prayed to Lord Mahadev that the resolve of the Karmayogi, the messiah of the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the prophecy of the sages that India will become a Vishwaguru (world leader) in the 21st century, be fulfilled." "We pray to Mahadev to fulfil the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's dreams and determination so that the 1.4 billion people of the country may prosper and live happily," he stated.

An Unbroken Commitment Through Political Ranks

Nityanand Rai has led the 'Shiv Baarat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Hajipur for the past 35 years, since his student days. In 35 years, Nityanand Rai became an MLA, a Member of Parliament, the Bihar BJP President, and, from 2019, a Union Minister, yet he continues to participate in Mahashivratri in Hajipur. Devotees gathered in the Baarat, underscoring Rai's commitment to the tradition and reflecting on the MoS's religious faith.

Shiv Bhakht Manoj Kumar Chatarji said, "The way Nityanand Rai ji takes part in Mahashivratri at our hometown, Hajipur, reflects his religious faith and attachment to local tradition."

Lakhs of Devotees Join Grand Procession

The historic Shiv procession begins at the Pataleshwar Nath Temple in Hajipur and travels through the city. It included ghosts, tableaux, various bands, and Lakhs of devotees, and concluded at Akshayvat Rai Stadium in Hajipur. The Mahashivratri festival in Hajipur attracts lakhs of people. Tight security arrangements (CRPF, STF, Bihar Police) are ensured during the 'Shiv Baarat'. (ANI)

