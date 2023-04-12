Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nitish, Tejashwi meet Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid talks over Opposition unity

    Speaking to reporters, Kumar had said that said he had been in touch over the phone with Lalu Prasad Yadav, who had undergone a kidney transplant recently, about his health and it was important to meet him physically, so he met him.

    Nitish Tejashwi meet Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid talks over Opposition unity AJR
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday (April 12) met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital in the presence of disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The meeting at Kharge's residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

    The Bihar CM arrived in Delhi on Tuesday is expected to meet a slew of Opposition leaders during his stay in the national capital. Tejashwi Yadav is also in Delhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

    The Congress President has spoken to several Opposition leaders to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP. He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.

    

    On Several occasions in the past, Kumar had advised all Opposition parties, including the Congress, to join hands to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    In February, Kumar had asserted that the BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats if all the opposition parties, including the Congress, fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly.

    Kumar had also visited Delhi in September last year when he met leaders such as Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Akhilesh Yadav. The JD(U), the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties are part of the ruling alliance in Bihar.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
