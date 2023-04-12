Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bomb threat at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport, search operation underway

    In a recent development, an anonymous caller on Wednesday (April 12) made a bomb threat call at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport. Following the call, a bomb disposal squad is currently scanning the airport premises. The call was received at around 10:47 am.

    This comes after a school in Delhi evacuated following a bomb threat mail. Confirming bomb threat mail, the Delhi Police said, "The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed."

    In 2022, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) was grounded at Patna airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag. His bag was checked further but no bomb was found.

    In March this year, Delhi airport had received a bomb threat for one of the flights that are supposed to take off from there. The airport has received such threats in the past as well and most of them have turned out to be false or untrue.

    On March 17, 2023, the authorities of the Indira Gandhi International Airport received a threat. It said that one of the flights had a bomb planted in it.

    The flight in question is by an airline called Aeroflot. The threat said that there was a bomb in a can of the soft drink coca-cola.

