Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi lauded Nitish Kumar as a "mass leader" who ended RJD's "jungle raj," as the Bihar CM prepares to take his oath as a Rajya Sabha MP. Speculation continues about who will be the next Chief Minister of the state.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi on Friday hailed veteran leader Nitish Kumar as a "mass leader" and said that his political journey has been instrumental in ending what he termed the RJD's "jungle raj," as the Bihar Chief Minister will take oath as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

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BJP Hails Nitish Kumar's Leadership

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Saraogi said the day was significant for both Bihar and Nitish Kumar, and asserted that development in the state has been driven under his leadership. "It is a significant day both for Bihar as well as for him. He is a mass leader in Bihar. Under his leadership, the RJD's 'jungle raj' came to an end, and the state has progressed," Saraogi said.

On speculation regarding the next Chief Minister of Bihar, Saraogi maintained that the decision would be taken collectively by the NDA leadership.

NDA Leaders React to Kumar's Oath-Taking

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Santosh Nirala also welcomed Nitish Kumar's oath-taking, calling it a moment of pride for the party and its supporters. "It is a matter of joy that our popular leader is taking the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP today. We have all come here to congratulate him. May he keep going ahead just like this in country's and states' politics while strengthening his identity. We stand by his decision," Nirala said.

Bihar Minister Ram Kirpal Yadav said the procedural formalities of oath-taking were being followed as per constitutional requirements and reiterated the government's commitment to implementing the women's reservation framework. "Nitish Kumar is being elected as a Rajya Sabha member. According to the process, taking the oath within the stipulated time limit is mandatory. He will take the oath today," he said. On the Women's Reservation Bill, he said, "There was an announcement to provide a reservation for women, and our government is implementing it."

Mixed Sentiments within JD(U)

However, another Bihar Minister, Shrawon Kumar, described Nitish Kumar's move as a personal political decision while acknowledging internal sentiment within the party. "This is a political decision by our leader, Nitish Kumar. All of us in Bihar, in JD(U), are sad with this political decision. But when he has made this political decision and the date for the oath has been decided for today, we have to stand by it," he said.

On demands for Nishant Kumar to be made Deputy CM, he says, "Workers are expressing their sentiments, leaders are expressing theirs. But the decision will be made by senior leaders of NDA. Nitish Kumar will play an important role there."

Transition to New CM

Another senior Bihar Minister, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, confirmed that Nitish Kumar would formally assume charge in the Rajya Sabha before further political decisions are taken in Patna. "He has been elected to the Rajya Sabha. So, in the next step, he will take the oath in the House. After he takes the oath here, we will return to Patna. There, he will resign (as Bihar CM) after 2-4 days of discussions and deliberations," Choudhary said.

He further added that the process of selecting the new Chief Minister would follow NDA legislative procedures. "Chief Minister would be the one who would be elected as the Leader of NDA legislative party. It is a matter of just a few days, please wait," he said.

Constitutional Formalities and Political Shift

In a major political development, veteran leader Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament today, marking a significant shift in his long political career. Kumar, who has played a key role in alliance politics and the functioning of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council following his election to the Upper House.

His resignation was submitted by JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi to the Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh. Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 along with other NDA candidates from Bihar. Following this, he was also elected unopposed as JD(U) national president.

As per constitutional provisions under Article 101, a person cannot simultaneously be a member of Parliament and a state legislature. Therefore, Kumar's resignation from the Legislative Council was mandatory within 14 days of his election notification. However, he can continue as Bihar Chief Minister for up to six months despite becoming a Member of Parliament, as per constitutional norms.

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950, the Election Commission of India is required to conduct a bypoll to fill the vacant council seat within six months.

BJP leaders have said there are no differences within the NDA over leadership decisions in Bihar. "There are no differences anywhere; everything is proceeding as per schedule," BJP national president Nitin Nabin said, adding that decisions are being taken under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

Nitish Kumar is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister. Beginning his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005. He is among the most experienced and senior political leaders in the country. (ANI)