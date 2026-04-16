JDU leader Nishant Kumar congratulated Bihar's new CM Samrat Choudhary, saying Choudhary will work under the guidance of his father, Nitish Kumar. Choudhary, Bihar's first BJP CM, has taken charge of 29 departments including Home.

JDU Leader Nishant Kumar on Thursday called the newly appointed Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary his "elder brother" and reiterated to carry forward the vision of his father and Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar. He further said that CM Samrat Choudhary will work on the development of Bihar under the "guidance" of Nitish Kumar. "He is my elder brother, and I congratulate him. I also congratulate Vijay Kumar Chaudhary for becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. I hope Samrat will pave a new way of development for Bihar. We will work under his guidance in the NDA. My father Nitish Kumar will continue to guide him, I will strengthen the party and work on the vision of my father," he told reporters here.

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Historic Shift: Samrat Choudhary Becomes Bihar's First BJP CM

Marking a historic shift in the state's political landscape, Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday. In a sweeping consolidation of power, the 57-year-old leader has retained the critical Home Department and assumed control over 29 departments, signalling an era of centralised leadership as he succeeds Nitish Kumar's 21-year tenure.

By retaining the Home Department, Choudhary keeps a firm grip on law and order, police administration, and state security. His portfolio includes Agriculture, Health, Tourism, Art and Culture and Sports, among others.

Coalition Balance with JDU Deputies

To balance the coalition, JD(U) veterans Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Who is Samrat Choudhary?

Born in 1968, Samrat Choudhary comes from a family deeply rooted in politics. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, was a six-time MLA from the Tarapur constituency. His mother, Parvati Devi, won the same seat in 1998 for the now-defunct Samta Party.

Samrat Choudhary was appointed as the BJP's state president in 2023 and later became the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in 2024. (ANI)