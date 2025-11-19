Nitish Kumar was elected JDU legislature party leader and is set to become Bihar's CM again. Samrat Choudhary was chosen as the BJP leader. The move comes after the NDA's historic landslide victory, securing 202 of 243 seats in Bihar.

Leadership Roles Finalised Ahead of Swearing-In

Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the Janata Dal (United) legislature party in the meeting held at his residence in Patna on Wednesday. JDU MP Sanjay Jha and Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh congratulated Nitish Kumar after the meeting.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat Choudhary was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Bihar, while Vijay Sinha was elected as the deputy leader. After this, Nitish Kumar is slated to be elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, followed by the swearing-in ceremony on November 20.

Meanwhile, multiple leaders of the alliance expressed excitement about it being a "historic oath-taking" on November 20, with PM Modi and the Chief Ministers of various states attending. "The leader of the BJP legislature party will be selected today. It will be a historic oath-taking ceremony tomorrow as PM Modi and CMs of all states will be attending it," BJP leader Prem Kumar told ANI.

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats. The alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Bihar Election 2025: Party-wise Seat Tally

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

Record Voter Participation

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).