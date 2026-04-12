JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha stated that Nitish Kumar remains deeply committed to Bihar's development despite not being CM. The new NDA government will continue his policies. Kumar, who built the party, recently took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Janata Dal (United) working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Sunday asserted that the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, continues to remain deeply committed to the state's development, even if he is not serving in that position. Jha said that the party contested the 2025-30 mandate in Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA, and the new government would carry forward his policies and governance model.

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"As far as Bihar is concerned, we contested the 2025-30 election mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA. The Prime Minister campaigned regularly, and the new government will continue Nitish Ji's policies and work under his guidance. Even if he is not Chief Minister, his focus remains on Bihar, travelling to Delhi only for Parliament sessions," he said.

Nitish Kumar's Political Legacy

Highlighting Nitish Kumar's political legacy, Jha credited him with building the Janata Dal (United) through "honesty and sacrifice", adding that the party has secured a lasting place among the people of the state.

"This party was built by Nitish Kumar with honesty and sacrifice, and for 20 years, JD(U) has earned its place in the hearts of the people. You cannot erase Nitish Kumar or JD(U) from Bihar. He lives in the hearts of 14 crore people because of his work, not corruption," he added. Jha also underscored the Chief Minister's personal integrity, pointing to his modest lifestyle despite decades in public office. "History will judge how leaders lived, worked and served. After 20 years as Chief Minister and 15 years in Cabinet, Nitish Kumar owns only a two-room house in Dwarka, Delhi--that's it," he said.

Shift in Bihar's Power Dynamics

Following Nitish Kumar's exit as Bihar Chief Minister and going on to become a Rajya Sabha MP, Nishant Kumar is likely to take up the mantle of being the Deputy Chief Minister. However, no official confirmation on the post of CM or Dy CM has been announced as of yet. Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10.

His ways of manoeuvring alliance politics have been crucial for the NDA being in power in Bihar. The move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfilment of Kumar's long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha). Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council following his election to the upper house of Parliament.

Janata Dal (United). MLC Sanjay Gandhi submitted the Bihar CM's resignation to council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh. This transition effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state's power dynamics ahead of future elections. (ANI)