Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "on his way out," asserting that the high voter turnout seen in the ongoing Assembly elections reflected "anti-incumbency" sentiments rather than support for the ruling government. The Jan Suraaj chief added that the state's electoral atmosphere is "very messy," cautioning that without scientific exit polls, any predictions about the outcome are "baseless".

'65-67% Vote is Not Pro-Incumbency'

In an interview with ANI, Kishor said, "No, look, Nitish ji is going. Don't forget this. Now, 65-67% vote in Bihar, this is not pro-incumbency. This is not possible. So, let the results come now. Because it is a very messed-up situation. Unless you are doing a scientific exit poll, the people who are talking are talking in the air. That's why they are talking."

Analysis of Women Voters

He further commented on the rising participation of women voters, suggesting that government schemes such as the Rs 10,000 cash benefit under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, cycle and uniform distribution, and pension assistance might have influenced the turnout. However, Kishor clarified that the apparent higher participation of women was partly due to the "denominator effect," as fewer women are registered voters compared to men. "Women have always voted, but the percentage looks higher because of registration differences. Still, some impact of Nitish Babu's schemes and a reduction in social-level anger is visible," he explained.

Kishor's remarks come amid intense political speculation over Bihar's voting trends, as a record 65.08% of voters participated in the first phase of assembly polls on November 6.

Kishor Slams Centre Over Industrial Development

Earlier in the day, Kishor slammed the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of giving more priority to Gujarat while ignoring Bihar in setting up factories. "They (BJP) take votes from Bihar, so they should also set up factories in Bihar. For the last 15 years, PM Modi has set up factories in Gujarat, not in Bihar," Prashant Kishor said in a campaign rally.

'Who is Left if Not Lalu, Nitish, or Modi?'

Slamming the opposition's Mahagathbandhan and ruling NDA alliance, Kishor said, "Is this acceptable to you? 'Nitish Chacha rahenge ki jayenge?' Do you want 'Lalu ka Lalten'? Jungle Raj of Lalten? Now, if you don't vote for Lalu, Nitish, or Modi, then who is left?"

Bihar Election Overview

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and others, is looking to retain power, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, left parties, and VIP, is looking to get back to power. Jan Suraaj party has also made a debut in the electoral fray, contesting in more than 200 seats on its own.

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.