Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary met ex-CM Nitish Kumar to discuss the state's flood crisis. Nitish Kumar, MLC Lalan Saraf, and BJP's Nitin Nabin donated their salaries to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid the nearly 50 lakh affected people.

Leaders Donate to CM's Relief Fund

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary visited former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence located at 7 Circular Road and held a courtesy meeting on Thursday.

During this time, Nitish Kumar handed over a cheque for his one month's salary to the Chief Minister for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, according to the release. MLC Lalan Saraf also handed over a cheque for his one month's salary to the Chief Minister. MLC Lalan Saraf also handed over a cheque for his one month's salary to the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed Nitish Kumar about the flood situation in the state and the relief and rescue operations undertaken, and held discussions.

Scale of the Disaster: Nearly 5 Million Affected

According to a press release shared by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Bihar, as of September 22, approximately 49.72 lakh people across 15 districts, 88 blocks and 576 Gram Panchayats are affected by flooding. Seven relief camps are currently housing 8,948 flood-affected people, while 50 community kitchens have served 195.63 lakh meals so far.

Despite below-normal rainfall in September, river levels remain a major concern. Bihar has recorded 136.7 mm of rainfall so far this month, 12 per cent below the normal September figure. Cumulative rainfall from June 1 to September 21 stands at 658.2 mm, 28 per cent below normal. The Kosi is flowing above the danger mark at Baltara and Kursela, while the Ganga has crossed the danger mark at Kahalgaon.

BJP President Contributes to Relief Efforts

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin expressed deep concern over the severe flood situation in Bihar on Friday, highlighting the prompt action taken by the state government, the support extended by the Centre, and his personal contribution. According to the release, "In this hour of crisis, while fulfilling his responsibility, he contributed an amount of Rs 6,35,000, his three months’ salary as a Rajya Sabha MP, to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Nabin also stated that the state government has already provided financial assistance of more than Rs 550 crore to flood-affected families at the rate of Rs 7,000 per family." (ANI)