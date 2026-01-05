The Delhi High Court reserved its judgment on the furlough plea of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the Nitish Katara murder case. His application, sought on grounds of marriage, was rejected by the Delhi government.

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved judgment on the plea of convict Vikas Yadav seeking 21 days' Furlough. Vikas Yadav is a convict in the Nitish Katara murder case and is serving a 25-year sentence. He is the son of former MP DP Yadav. His application was rejected by the Delhi Government. He has challenged the refusal of Furlough.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Arguments Presented in High Court

Justice Ravinder Dudeja reserved the judgment after hearing the submissions on behalf of Vikas Yadav, the State, witness Ajay Katara and complainant Nilam Katara. Advocate Sanchar Anand, counsel for Ajay Katara, submitted that there is a constant threat to the witness. He was falsely implicated in the cases. There is no ground for enlargement of a convict in Furlough.

Yadav's Counsel Rebuts Claims

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Vikas Yadav. He rebutted the submissions and said that there were 10 security personnel for the last 20 years. How is it possible to falsely implicate a person in the presence of police? Earlier, it was argued that Vikas Yadav has been in custody for the last 23 years.

Basis of Furlough Application and Rejection

It was also submitted that on September 22, a representation was made before the Jail. Authorities seeking furlough on the grounds of his recent marriage and the need to discharge consequent societal, matrimonial responsibilities, relying upon his undisputed good conduct during more than 23 years of incarceration in terms of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018. On October 29, 2025, the Jail authorities rejected the furlough application on the ground of nature of crime committed and sentence awarded and apprehension shown by victim that the convict may abscond to another country, disturb law and order and may cause irreparable loss to the victim's family if released from the jail and ineligibility as per Rule 1223 of Delhi Prison Rules (DPR), 2018, the plea added. (ANI)