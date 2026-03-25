BJP President Nitin Nabin accused the WB govt of a 'dual policy' on religious permissions, stating people need HC approval for puja pandals but not for namaz. He made the comments after praying at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata.

Nabin Accuses WB Govt of 'Dual Policy' on Religious Permissions

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday accused the West Bengal administration of following a dual policy regarding religious permissions, claiming that citizens are forced to approach the High Court for setting up puja pandals. Speaking after offering prayers at the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in North 24 Parganas, Nabin termed the alleged disparity between permissions for Durga Puja and other religious activities as "unfortunate."

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BJP President Nitin Nabin, while talking to the reporters, said," I received blessings here in Maa's darbar. I also prayed before Maa Kali because in this state, one has to seek permission from the High Court to set up puja pandal while permission is given for offering namaz. This is unfortunate. We have sought Maa's blessings to make the state 'Sonar Bangla' and Viksit Bengal."

Visit to Bolster BJP's Assembly Election Campaign

Meanwhile, Nitin Nabin on Wednesday visited the historic Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata to offer prayers and seek blessings as part of his two-day organisational visit to West Bengal. The visit to the iconic shrine marks the commencement of the second day of his state tour, aimed at reviewing the party's preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.

Nitin Nabin's visit to West Bengal is a part of the party's intensified preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. During his visit, he is scheduled to participate in a series of key organisational meetings. These meetings focus on strengthening the party's grassroots structure, reviewing ongoing activities, and streamlining coordination among party workers.

Strategy Meetings with State Leadership

He held crucial discussions with members of the state's core group leadership to assess the current political landscape and chalk out strategies for the elections.

Sources indicate that the meetings include detailed deliberations on candidate selection, campaign planning, and outreach initiatives aimed at expanding the party's base in the state.

The visit is being seen as significant in the BJP's broader effort to consolidate its position in West Bengal and gear up for a high-stakes electoral contest.