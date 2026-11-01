BJP leader Nitin Nabin launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress in Rohtak, demanding an apology for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and accusing the party of undermining democracy and serving dynastic interests.

BJP Launches Loktantra Bachao Padyatra in Rohtak

Leading a massive 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy) padyatra in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday, BJP national president Nitin Nabin launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the 'Chalo Delhi' march to Ramlila Maidan. Addressing a large gathering of party workers and citizens at D-Park in Model Town following a march from Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground, Nabin slammed the Congress-led INDIA Bloc for organising protests on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He accused Congress of attacking democratic institutions out of frustration over electoral rejection, fostering dynastic rule, and undermining constitutional norms while posing as defenders of the Constitution. During the march, Nabin, along with other party leaders, paid homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Nitin Nabin Demands Apology for 1984 Riots

Addressing the gathering, he questioned why the Congress had not apologised to the Sikh community for the 1984 violence and criticised Rahul Gandhi for participating in the Opposition's protest in Delhi. "The Congress party ought to have sought atonement for the sacrifices of them (Sikhs) forced upon people, the massacres, and the killings that took place; they should have offered an apology. Yet, today, they have taken to the streets to protest. I ask, on behalf of the people in this democracy, Rahul Gandhi: when our Sikh brethren were being slaughtered, when a full-scale massacre was unfolding, your father remarked that 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes.' Because of that 'shaking of the earth,' the lives of so many of my Sikh brothers were extinguished. You should have felt remorse for this; you should have apologised," Nabin said.

Accusations of Dynastic Rule and Anti-Democratic Behavior

Critique of Congress Internal Structure

The BJP president also accused the Congress of blaming constitutional institutions after failing to secure a public mandate, while questioning the party's internal democratic functioning. "In a democracy, the public casts their votes and provides a mandate to govern. You did not receive that mandate. Consequently, you find yourself in a state of despair and frustration, and you are choosing to blame constitutional institutions. If the Congress leaders truly possessed any strength, they would first dismantle the 'monarchy', the dynastic rule of Rahul Gandhi, that persists within their own party and establish democracy there instead. Within the Congress, it seems there is room only for the rule of a single family; its leaders operate on the premise that whatever Rahul Gandhi or his family dictates is the absolute truth. They even believe that the laws of this nation should be crafted according to the whims of Rahul Gandhi. You walk around carrying a copy of the Constitution, yet it is the very people of the Congress party who have torn its pages to shreds," he said.

Allegations Regarding Electoral Trust

Nabin further targeted the Congress over its position on the SIR exercise, alleging that the party had more faith in infiltrators than in the country's electorate. "You (Congress) have no faith in the country's 1.4 billion people. In whom, then, do you place your trust? In 3 crore infiltrators! I ask you, Rahul Gandhi: what exactly is your intention? Why do you challenge democracy? In a democracy, the mandate of the people is paramount; and whenever the people have cast their votes, you have faced defeat. When you receive the people's mandate—as you did in Himachal Pradesh or when you win in Karnataka—you claim that democracy has triumphed. Yet, when you lose in Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, or Bengal, you suddenly declare that democracy is in danger. What kind of double standard is this?" he added.

Defense of Constitutional Governance

He alleged that the Congress wanted democracy to function according to the wishes of the Gandhi family, while asserting that the Constitution should remain the guiding framework of governance. "It becomes increasingly clear that you wish to run a democracy according to the dictates of the Gandhi family. But a democracy must be governed by the nation's Constitution, which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds in the highest regard. Narendra Modi has always upheld the democracy of this nation," Nabin further added.

The BJP National President also accused Rahul Gandhi of acting at the behest of foreign powers and alleged that the Opposition was attempting to create instability in the country. "As we participate in this 'Save Democracy' march, we must address the atmosphere of chaos and instability that is being deliberately spread throughout the nation. Rahul Gandhi is acting at the behest of foreign powers, serving as a tool for their agendas. He seeks to challenge our nation's democracy based on the directives of these foreign entities. They are the same purveyors of chaos who have recently been sowing discord abroad. Their associates, members of the Communist Party and certain Congress leaders, talk about 'changing the regime.' But this is a government formed by the mandate of the people; no one can even lay a finger on it," he said.

The BJP organised the padyatra as part of its nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign, launched to counter the Opposition's allegations and protests over the SIR of electoral rolls. The Congress on Sunday organised a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise, alleging irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.