BJP's Nitin Nabin won the Bankipur Assembly seat, defeating RJD's Rekha Kumari. He dedicated the victory to the people and workers, and confirmed that Nitish Kumar would continue as the Chief Minister of Bihar following the NDA's victory.

Nabin Dedicates Victory, Confirms Nitish as CM

After defeating RJD's Rekha Kumari with 51936, BJP's Bankipur Assembly candidate Nitin Nabin dedicated his victory to the people and party workers of his constituency. Nabin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi for their support, adding that the election was fought under Nitish Kumar's leadership and he will continue as Chief Minister.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Nitin Nabin said, "This victory is dedicated to the people and workers of Bankipur. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and all others for this victory... We contested the election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, and he will be the Chief Minister."

Bihar Election Results: NDA Secures Majority

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats. In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

Record Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)